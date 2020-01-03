Left Menu
Development News Edition

Timberwolves win 3rd straight, beat Warriors

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Minnesota
  • |
  • Updated: 03-01-2020 09:07 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-01-2020 09:05 IST
Timberwolves win 3rd straight, beat Warriors
Image Credit: Flickr

Robert Covington and Shabazz Napier scored 20 points each as the Minnesota Timberwolves continued their improved play with a 99-84 victory Thursday over the visiting Golden State Warriors. Naz Reid added 13 points off the bench as the Timberwolves improved to 2-2 without guard Andrew Wiggins, who missed his fourth consecutive game with an illness, and are now 3-6 without Karl-Anthony Towns (knee). It is a modest development after an 11-game losing streak to open December.

Glenn Robinson III scored 16 points and Eric Paschall added 13 for the Warriors, who lost their third consecutive game after a four-game winning streak. Towns (25.6 points per game) and Wiggins (24.8) are the Timberwolves' top two scorers and both are due back soon according to head coach Ryan Saunders. In the meantime, Minnesota is getting solid production from its secondary players, aided by high-energy play.

The Timberwolves shot 44.9 percent from the field in the first half to take a 58-41 lead and shot 40.0 percent for the game. Golden State was held to 39.5 percent shooting in the opening half and 42.9 percent for four quarters, going just 3 of 20 (15.0 percent) from 3-point range. Minnesota also had a 52-43 advantage in rebounds while winning consecutive home games for the first time this season. The Timberwolves also were missing Jeff Teague (knee) and Noah Vonleh (gluteal).

Kelan Martin had 12 points while Jarrett Culver added 10 for Minnesota, which was playing on consecutive nights after a two-point loss to the host Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday. Damion Lee and Omari Spellman had 10 points each for the Warriors, who ended the season series against Minnesota losing two of the three games. The Warriors defeated the Timberwolves 113-104 on Dec. 23.

Golden State also was extremely shorthanded. Klay Thompson (knee) is out for the season and Stephen Curry (hand) is expected back in February. D'Angelo Russell also was out with a right shoulder contusion, while Willie Cauley-Stein (illness) and Kevon Looney (abdominal) did not play.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Kenya, Uganda partnering with UN to address transcend borders challenges

UPDATE 1-Ghosn carried spare French passport while out on bail in Japan - NHK

UPDATE 2-NBA-Former Commissioner Stern dies at 77, made league 'truly global brand'

JNU Protest 2020: Fearing students’ disruption, JNU provides online facility for hostel fee submission

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

Videos

Latest News

Maha: CR services hit as dumper rams into level-crossing gate

Suburban train services on Central Railway were disrupted in the early hours of Friday after a dumper rammed into the level-crossing gate at Ambivali station in Thane district about 60 km from here, a railway officer said. A speeding dumpe...

Varun Dhawan shares new poster of upcoming song from 'Street Dancer 3D'

After dropping a handful of catchy songs from his upcoming flick Street Dancer 3D, Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan recently shared a new poster featuring the next dance number from the movie. The 32-year-old shared the poster showcasing two te...

Iran's Zarif says Soleimani killing dangerous escalation

Tehran, Jan 3 AFP Irans foreign minister slammed the killing on Friday of Quds Force commander Qasem Soleimani as a dangerous escalation and warned the United States would bear responsibility for the consequences. The US act of internationa...

Satin Creditcare gets USD 15-mn ECB funding from Development Bank of Austria

Micro-finance company Satin Creditcare Network on Friday said it has received external commercial borrowing funding of USD 15 million around Rs 107.2 crore from Development Bank of Austria OeEB, to accelerate its lending portfolio. The inve...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020