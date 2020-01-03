Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Shapovalov downs Tsitsipas in next gen battle as ATP Cup starts

Denis Shapovalov won the battle of the up-and-comers against Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas to clinch Canada's opening tie in the inaugural ATP Cup men's team event in Brisbane on Friday. The baby-faced left-hander, 20, handed Canada an unassailable 2-0 lead in the tie with a 7-6(6) 7-6(4) victory in the second rubber against world number six Tsitsipas at the Patrick Rafter Arena. Djokovic and Nadal rally for merger of ATP Cup and Davis Cup

Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal urged organisers of the ATP Cup and Davis Cup Finals to consider a possible merger, saying it makes little sense to have two men's team competitions on the tennis calendar. The ATP Cup, which begins on Friday, will feature 24 nations contesting in Perth, Brisbane and Sydney over 10 days for the first time and will give the top men's players a solid platform to prepare for the Australian Open. NHL notebook: Sabres trade Scandella, add Frolik on busy day

The Montreal Canadiens acquired Marco Scandella from the Buffalo Sabres on Thursday and sent fellow defenseman Mike Reilly to the Ottawa Senators in another trade. The Sabres weren't done trading as well, as they acquired forward Michael Frolik from Calgary and sent the Flames the fourth-round pick of the 2020 NHL Draft that they received to complete the deal for Scandella. Kids first, tournaments second, says comeback queen Clijsters

Four-times Grand Slam champion Kim Clijsters, due to make her professional comeback after a seven-year hiatus, said she will be selective in picking the tournaments she plays to give her time to focus on her children. A mother of three, the 36-year-old Belgian announced plans in September to come out of retirement for a second time. But her return, initially scheduled for January, has been pushed back due to a knee injury. Kyrgios pledges money for victims of Australian bushfires

Australian Nick Kyrgios has put his hand up to help the victims of raging bushfires in his country by promising a $200 donation for every ace he serves during the home summer season. More than 1,000 homes have been destroyed by the fires fuelled by searing temperatures and high winds, with Kyrgios' hometown of Canberra experiencing its worst air quality and residents have been told to stay indoors. Former Bengals coach Wyche dies at 74

Former Cincinnati Bengals head coach Sam Wyche died on Thursday after a brief battle with melanoma. He was 74. Wyche died in Pickens, S.C., according to the Bengals. He had endured recurring battles with melanoma and urged Cincinnati fans in September to "wear sun tan lotion." Report: Cowboys parting ways with Garrett

The Dallas Cowboys have decided not to bring back head coach Jason Garrett, ESPN reported Thursday night, five days after the team's season ended at 8-8 and out of the postseason. Per the report, owner/general manager Jerry Jones and vice president Stephen Jones did not have their meeting with Garrett as scheduled at the team's facility Thursday, after they also met on Monday and Tuesday. The team has made no announcement regarding the meetings or Garrett's future. NFL notebook: Polamalu, Wayne among HOF finalists

Pittsburgh Steelers safety Troy Polamalu and Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Reggie Wayne were named modern-era finalists for induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Thursday in their first year of eligibility. The pair is joined by five other first-time finalists, including wideout Torry Holt (sixth year eligible), defensive tackle Bryant Young (sixth), linebacker Zach Thomas (seventh), safety Leroy Butler (14th) and linebacker Sam Mills (18th). Boxing: Former heavyweight champ Spinks battling prostate cancer, says wife

Former heavyweight boxing champion Leon Spinks, who was hospitalized last month in a serious condition, is suffering from prostate cancer, his wife Brenda said on Thursday. Spinks, 66, an Olympic Gold medalist in 1976 best known for a memorable upset victory over Muhammad Ali two years later in a world heavyweight title fight, was battling for his life in a Las Vegas hospital last month. Niemann's Presidents Cup confidence sparks hot start at Sentry Tournament

Chilean Joaquin Niemann, fresh from mixing it with the best in last month's Presidents Cup, fired a seven-under-par 66 on Thursday to grab the first-round lead at the Sentry Tournament of Champions in Kapalua, Hawaii. The 21-year-old enjoyed a bogey-free round to grab a one-stroke advantage over world No. 4 Justin Thomas.

