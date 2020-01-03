Left Menu
Understand that I don't have many matches left for my country: Sunil Chhetri

India's football skipper Sunil Chhetri on Friday said that he understands that he does not have many matches left to play for the country, but added that he is taking it one game at a time.

India football skipper Sunil Chhetri . Image Credit: ANI

India's football skipper Sunil Chhetri on Friday said that he understands that he does not have many matches left to play for the country, but added that he is taking it one game at a time. Chhetri is the second-highest goal-scorer in international football after Cristiano Ronaldo among all active footballers.

"I understand that I don't have many games left to play for my country. There's no point in jumping the gun. Hence, personally I want to take one game at a time," All India Football Federation (AIFF) quoted Chhetri as saying. "I need to work harder now. As a team, we need to win as many games as possible. The eventual aim is to qualify for AFC Asian Cup China 2023. We need to be consistently qualifying for the Continental Championship and there can be no compromise on that aspect. The belief in the squad is unmistakable. There's no reason why we can't be in China," he added.

India currently has three points from five matches in the FIFA World Cup Qualifiers Qatar 2022 and are next slated to play Qatar on March 26. "I am so proud that at my club we have 5-6 players playing for the country. It would be great if we can add to that number. There's so much talent among the young lads. It's important we continue doing what we are doing. Most importantly we can never get stagnant or complacent," Chhetri said.

"Personally, there's no stop to be a better human being. Little by little, not by making big promises, I need to be calmer, read more, spend more time with my loved ones, and be more mindful about nature and environment," he added. (ANI)

