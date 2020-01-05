Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. NHL roundup: Kadri, Avalanche bury Blues

Nazem Kadri scored twice as the Colorado Avalanche ended a six-game losing streak to St. Louis by beating the Blues 7-3 in Denver. The Avalanche won for just the second time in their last seven games (2-4-1). The Western Conference-leading Blues have lost back-to-back games on the heels of an eight-game winning streak. Shapovalov downs Tsitsipas in next gen battle, Zverev wilts

Denis Shapovalov won the battle of the next generation against Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas to help Canada to an emphatic 3-0 victory in the inaugural ATP Cup men's team event in Brisbane on Friday. Shapovalov, the baby-faced 20-year-old left-hander, gave Canada an unassailable 2-0 lead in the tie with a 7-6(6) 7-6(4) win over world number six Tsitsipas at the Patrick Rafter Arena. Reports: Nationals, 2B Castro agree to two-year deal

Free-agent second baseman Starlin Castro has agreed to a two-year, $12 million deal with the Washington Nationals, according to multiple reports Friday. The agreement is pending a physical for the versatile infielder, who started his career as a shortstop and played 45 games at third base last season. Nadal and Djokovic make winning start in ATP Cup

World number one Rafa Nadal overcame a temporary blip on his way to victory at the ATP Cup on Saturday, shortly after Australian Open champion Novak Djokovic survived a tough battle against fit-again South African Kevin Anderson. The $15 million ATP Cup, which features 24 nations competing in Perth, Brisbane and Sydney over 10 days, is a solid platform for the world's top players to prepare for this month's Australian Open, which starts in Melbourne from Jan. 20. NBA notebook: Band on uniforms to honor Stern

NBA players and referees will wear a commemorative black band on their uniforms honoring former commissioner David Stern, who died Wednesday. The league said Friday the bands will be worn throughout the rest of the 2019-20 season, including the playoffs. NBA roundup: Harden records triple-double in Rockets win

James Harden recorded a 40-point triple-double and Clint Capela won the matchup of talented bigs as the Houston Rockets rolled to a 118-108 victory over the Philadelphia 76ers on Friday night in Houston. Harden posted 44 points, 11 rebounds and 11 assists and intermittently carried the Rockets when things went awry. NHL selects four head coaches for 2020 All-Star Game

The NHL selected the head coaches for the Jan. 25 All-Star Game at St. Louis, with Todd Reirden of the Washington Capitals, Bruce Cassidy of the Boston Bruins, Craig Berube of the Blues and Gerard Gallant of the Vegas Golden Knights getting chosen. The decision was based on the coaches whose teams had the highest points percentage in their respective divisions by the end of play Thursday. Reirden will represent the Metropolitan Division, while Cassidy will head the Atlantic, Berube will have the Central and Gallant will lead the Pacific. Venezuelan Dudamel named Atletico Mineiro coach

Venezuelan Rafael Dudamel was given a two-year contract to coach Brazilian club Atletico Mineiro on Saturday, two days after he resigned as head of Venezuela's national team. Dudamel, who becomes the 12th foreign manager to take charge of the Belo Horizonte side, coached Venezuela for almost four years and worked with the country’s Under-20 and Under-17 sides. NFL notebook: Vikings’ Zimmer, GM get vote of confidence

Two days before the organization's first playoff game in two years, Minnesota Vikings owner Mark Wilf gave a vote of confidence to head coach Mike Zimmer and general manager Rick Spielman. "We value Mike and Rick's leadership and we have every intent of Mike continuing as the head coach of the Minnesota Vikings and Rick leading our football operations, next year and beyond," Wilf said in a statement. Schauffele grabs lead in stormy Maui

Xander Schauffele sank his fifth birdie of the day on the 18th hole to take a one stroke lead during a wet and windy second round at the Sentry Tournament of Champions in Kapalua, Hawaii on Friday. The 26-year-old American fired his second bogey-free round of the tournament to keep his hopes of a title defense alive amid ever-changing weather conditions at the oceanside course.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.