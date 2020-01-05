Services thrash Maharasthra by innings and 94 runs

Medium-pacers Diwesh Pathania and Sachidanand Pandey took five wickets each as Services thrashed Maharashtra by an innings and 94 runs in a Ranji Trophy Group 'C' match, here on Sunday. Resuming at their overnight score of 93 for five, Maharashtra's second innings folded for just 147.

The visitors lost Naushad S Shaikh (41) for the addition of just one run when Pandey (5/56) induced an edge, taken by wicket-keeper Nakul Verma. Opener Murtaza Trunkwala, who had retired hurt on Saturday returned to the crease but didn't last long, falling to Pathania (5/49) for 9 after hitting two boundaries.

Vishant More, who was batting on 33 overnight, added only three runs to his score before being bowled by Pandey. There was brief resistance from the lower-order but eventually Maharashtra were bundled out in 48.1 overs.

Number 11 batsman Manoj Ingale (14 not out, 5 balls) helped himself to two fours and a six before Pathania finished things off with the wicket of Mukesh Choudhary (14). Services picked up their second win to add seven points to their kitty.

Services had scored 285 in their first innings after bundling out their rivals for 44 and then reduced the visitors to 93 for 5 in the second innings at stumps on day two on Saturday. Brief Scores:

Maharashtra: 44 and 147 in 48.1 overs (Naushad Shaikh 40; Diwesh Pathania 5/49, Sachidanand Pandey 5/56) Services: 285 all out in 95.2 overs (Ravi Chauhan 65, Arjun Sharma 47, Vikas Hathwala 47; Manoj Ingale 5/73, Anupam Sanklecha 2/78)

At Ranchi:

Jharkhand 259 and 103 for 4 in 28 overs (Md Nazim 37) J&K: 441 all out in 87.4 overs (Abdul Samad 128, Suryansh Raina 76, Abid Mushtaq 50; Varun Aaron 3/69, Ashish Kumar 3/102).

At Dehradun:

Assam 294 all out in 92 overs (Riyan Parag 123, Gokul Sharma 47; Sunny 3/34, Mayank Mishra 3/55, Rahil Shah 3/71) Uttarakhand: 121 and 83 all out in 35.2 overs (Unmukt Chand 41; Mukhtar Hussain 6/15, Ranjit Malli 4/27)

Assam: 7 points, Uttarakhand: 0.

At Raipur: Haryana 123 and 258 all out in 72.4 overs (N R Saini 55, S R Chauhan 42; Veer Pratap Singh 4/49, Vishal Singh 3/38)

Chhattisgarh: 119 all out in 35.1 overs (Vishal Singh 45 not out, Jiwanjot Singh 24; AK Chahal 5/25, Harshal V Patel 4/40) and 33 for 3 in 13 overs.

At Agartala: Tripura 288 for 6 declared in 82 overs (Milind 105 not out, M B Mura Singh 72, S M Singha 65; Rajesh Mohanty 3/78)

Odisha: 5 for no loss in 4 overs.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.