Left Menu
Development News Edition

Services thrash Maharasthra by innings and 94 runs

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 05-01-2020 17:56 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-01-2020 17:56 IST
Services thrash Maharasthra by innings and 94 runs

Medium-pacers Diwesh Pathania and Sachidanand Pandey took five wickets each as Services thrashed Maharashtra by an innings and 94 runs in a Ranji Trophy Group 'C' match, here on Sunday. Resuming at their overnight score of 93 for five, Maharashtra's second innings folded for just 147.

The visitors lost Naushad S Shaikh (41) for the addition of just one run when Pandey (5/56) induced an edge, taken by wicket-keeper Nakul Verma. Opener Murtaza Trunkwala, who had retired hurt on Saturday returned to the crease but didn't last long, falling to Pathania (5/49) for 9 after hitting two boundaries.

Vishant More, who was batting on 33 overnight, added only three runs to his score before being bowled by Pandey. There was brief resistance from the lower-order but eventually Maharashtra were bundled out in 48.1 overs.

Number 11 batsman Manoj Ingale (14 not out, 5 balls) helped himself to two fours and a six before Pathania finished things off with the wicket of Mukesh Choudhary (14). Services picked up their second win to add seven points to their kitty.

Services had scored 285 in their first innings after bundling out their rivals for 44 and then reduced the visitors to 93 for 5 in the second innings at stumps on day two on Saturday. Brief Scores:

Maharashtra: 44 and 147 in 48.1 overs (Naushad Shaikh 40; Diwesh Pathania 5/49, Sachidanand Pandey 5/56) Services: 285 all out in 95.2 overs (Ravi Chauhan 65, Arjun Sharma 47, Vikas Hathwala 47; Manoj Ingale 5/73, Anupam Sanklecha 2/78)

At Ranchi:

Jharkhand 259 and 103 for 4 in 28 overs (Md Nazim 37) J&K: 441 all out in 87.4 overs (Abdul Samad 128, Suryansh Raina 76, Abid Mushtaq 50; Varun Aaron 3/69, Ashish Kumar 3/102).

At Dehradun:

Assam 294 all out in 92 overs (Riyan Parag 123, Gokul Sharma 47; Sunny 3/34, Mayank Mishra 3/55, Rahil Shah 3/71) Uttarakhand: 121 and 83 all out in 35.2 overs (Unmukt Chand 41; Mukhtar Hussain 6/15, Ranjit Malli 4/27)

Assam: 7 points, Uttarakhand: 0.

At Raipur: Haryana 123 and 258 all out in 72.4 overs (N R Saini 55, S R Chauhan 42; Veer Pratap Singh 4/49, Vishal Singh 3/38)

Chhattisgarh: 119 all out in 35.1 overs (Vishal Singh 45 not out, Jiwanjot Singh 24; AK Chahal 5/25, Harshal V Patel 4/40) and 33 for 3 in 13 overs.

At Agartala: Tripura 288 for 6 declared in 82 overs (Milind 105 not out, M B Mura Singh 72, S M Singha 65; Rajesh Mohanty 3/78)

Odisha: 5 for no loss in 4 overs.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s draft PPP model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Song Joong-Ki to start filming Bogota in Columbia, Is Song Hye-Kyo having less work?

Blackpink’s Lisa receives apology from Bangkok café owner after ‘sexualizing’ her visit

If Iran strikes American assets, US will hit 52 Iranian sites, warns Trump

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s draft PPP model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Videos

Latest News

India win toss, opt to bowl against Sri Lanka in Guwahati T20I

India won the toss and opted to bowl first in the first T20I against Sri Lanka at the Barsapara Stadium here on Sunday. Indias playing XI are -- KL Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Washington Sundar, Jasprit B...

UPDATE 1-Iran to finalise its next nuclear step on Sunday - IRNA

Iran will decide on Sunday about its next step to further roll back its commitments to a 2015 nuclear deal with major powers, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman was quoted as saying, days after the U.S. killing of top Iranian military comma...

Nitish Rana, pacers put Delhi on top against Punjab

Nitish Rana made a gritty 92 before pacers reduced Punjab to 44 for four in their second innings to put Delhi in a strong position on day three of their Ranji Trophy match here on Sunday. Not many gave Delhi a chance against table leaders P...

1,294 minors died by suicide in Delhi in last five years: Police to SC

A total of 1,294 minors killed themselves in the national capital in the past five years, the Delhi police informed the Supreme Court in response to a plea seeking effective implementation of a public health programme for prevention of suic...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020