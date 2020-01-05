Soccer-Aussie Kerr makes winning debut as Chelsea beat Reading 3-1 in WSL

Australia international striker Sam Kerr's Chelsea career got off to a winning start as they came from a goal down to beat Reading 3-1 in the FA Women's Super League at Kingsmeadow on Sunday. Kerr was quickly out of the blocks in her first game for the Londoners, flashing a shot over in the second minute, but it was the visitors who took the lead when Fara Williams thumped them ahead in the 15th minute.

Reading keeper Grace Moloney was sent off for scything down Kerr on the edge of the box three minutes later, but it took until the 40th minute for Chelsea to get back on level terms as Kerr backheeled the ball to fellow striker Bethany England, who rounded substitute Reading keeper Rachael Laws to score. Guro Reiten lobbed home a rebound from a Kerr shot and Erin Cuthbert added a third to secure all three points for third-placed Chelsea, with leaders Arsenal and second-placed Manchester City both in action later on Sunday.

