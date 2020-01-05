Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Aussie Kerr makes winning debut as Chelsea beat Reading 3-1 in WSL

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 05-01-2020 20:51 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-01-2020 20:19 IST
Soccer-Aussie Kerr makes winning debut as Chelsea beat Reading 3-1 in WSL
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Australia international striker Sam Kerr's Chelsea career got off to a winning start as they came from a goal down to beat Reading 3-1 in the FA Women's Super League at Kingsmeadow on Sunday. Kerr was quickly out of the blocks in her first game for the Londoners, flashing a shot over in the second minute, but it was the visitors who took the lead when Fara Williams thumped them ahead in the 15th minute.

Reading keeper Grace Moloney was sent off for scything down Kerr on the edge of the box three minutes later, but it took until the 40th minute for Chelsea to get back on level terms as Kerr backheeled the ball to fellow striker Bethany England, who rounded substitute Reading keeper Rachael Laws to score. Guro Reiten lobbed home a rebound from a Kerr shot and Erin Cuthbert added a third to secure all three points for third-placed Chelsea, with leaders Arsenal and second-placed Manchester City both in action later on Sunday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s draft PPP model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Song Joong-Ki to start filming Bogota in Columbia, Is Song Hye-Kyo having less work?

Blackpink’s Lisa receives apology from Bangkok café owner after ‘sexualizing’ her visit

If Iran strikes American assets, US will hit 52 Iranian sites, warns Trump

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s draft PPP model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Videos

Latest News

Strongly condemn brutality unleashed against students, teachers in JNU. No words enough to describe such heinous acts: WB CM Mamata Banerjee

Strongly condemn brutality unleashed against students, teachers in JNU. No words enough to describe such heinous acts WB CM Mamata Banerjee...

Brutal attack on JNU students, teachers shocking, says Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday expressed his shock over the violence at the Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU and said that fascists are afraid of students voices. The brutal attack on JNU students teachers by masked thugs, that has ...

Two 'overground workers' of Hizbul Mujahideen arrested in J-K's Kishtwar

Two overground workers of Hizbul Mujahideen were arrested in Jammu and Kashmirs Kishtwar district, police said on Sunday. Bashir Ahmad Mengnoo of Khraipakhnoo and Wali Mohammad Sheikh of Swarbati were among 10 persons who had been identifie...

US-Iran tension: Jaishankar holds conversation with Pompeo, highlights India's stakes, concerns

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Sunday held a telephonic discussion with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on the evolving situation in the Gulf region and highlighted Indias stakes and concerns. The discussion with his US counter...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020