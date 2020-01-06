Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cowboys officially cut ties with Garrett

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 06-01-2020 05:40 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-01-2020 05:40 IST
Cowboys officially cut ties with Garrett

The Dallas Cowboys officially informed head coach Jason Garrett on Sunday that he will not be back. The long-expected news was reported by Fox's Jay Glazer during the first half of the Seattle-Philadelphia wild-card playoff game, and it was confirmed by the team during the second half.

"We are extremely grateful to Jason Garrett for his more than 20 years of service to the Dallas Cowboys as a player, assistant coach and head coach," owner/general manager Jerry Jones said in a statement. "His level of commitment, character and dedication to this organization has been outstanding at every stage of his career." ESPN reported Thursday night that Jones and executive vice president Stephen Jones had decided not to bring Garrett back, after multiple meetings during the week. The team interviewed former NFL head coaches Mike McCarthy and Marvin Lewis on Saturday, according to multiple reports.

Garrett, whose contract officially expires Jan. 14, was not expected to return after failing to reach the playoffs despite a 3-0 start and a 6-3 record through nine games. "His tenure of leadership will be characterized by his ability to produce teams that always played with great effort, emotion and passion, and he represented our organization with great pride, loyalty and respect," Jones said in the statement.

Multiple outlets previously reported the Joneses would prefer to let Garrett's contract run out rather than fire the coach, who had been on the Cowboys' coaching staff since 2007 and spent seven years on their roster as a backup quarterback in the 1990s. Garrett was named interim head coach eight games into the season in 2010, succeeding Wade Phillips, and took over on a permanent basis in 2011. He has an 85-67 career record as coach but is 2-3 in the playoffs.

--Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Key Senate Republican wants to start Trump impeachment trial within days

If Iran strikes American assets, US will hit 52 Iranian sites, warns Trump

UPDATE 1-Islamist group al Shabaab attacks Kenya base used by Kenyan, U.S. forces

Water lily genome sheds light on evolution of all flowering plants: Study

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s draft PPP model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 2-NFL-Seahawks beat Eagles after Wentz leaves injured, Vikes stun Saints

Russell Wilson guided the Seattle Seahawks past the depleted Philadelphia Eagles 17-9 and the Minnesota Vikings stunned the New Orleans Saints 26-20 in overtime in NFC wildcard victories on Sunday. The win sends the Seahawks to Green Bay to...

Wilson, Seahawks down Eagles after Wentz injured

Russell Wilson completed 18 of 30 passes for 325 yards and a touchdown, and Marshawn Lynch scored on a 5-yard run as the Seattle Seahawks advanced in the NFC playoffs with a 17-9 victory against the host Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday in a w...

Iran ex-Guards chief vows to turn Tel Aviv 'to dust'

A former head of Irans Revolutionary Guards threatened to turn the Israeli cities of Haifa and Tel Aviv to dust if the US attacks targets in Iran. If America takes any measures after our military response, we will turn Tel Aviv and Haifa to...

Muse® by Interaxon Inc. Just Gave Us a New Reason to Meditate: a Comfy, Brain Sensing Fabric Headband with Day-to-Night Support and All-New Responsive Go-to-Sleep Journeys

Capitalizing on the award-winning neurofeedback developed for both the Original Muse and Muse 2, Muse S allows users to comfortably go from daytime use into bedtime prep and introduces Go-to-Sleep Journeys that react to your body and mind.L...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020