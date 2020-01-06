Left Menu
Development News Edition

Panthers, Driedger put Penguins' streak on ice

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 06-01-2020 06:20 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-01-2020 06:20 IST
Panthers, Driedger put Penguins' streak on ice

Frank Vatrano and Mike Hoffman each had a goal and an assist Sunday as the visiting Florida Panthers topped the Pittsburgh Penguins 4-1. Brett Connolly and Evgenii Dadonov also scored for Florida, which led from about the midway point of the first period on.

Goaltender Chris Driedger made 31 saves for the Panthers, who have won seven of 10 and finished a road trip 2-2-0. Jared McCann scored for Pittsburgh, which had its five-game point streak snapped. The Penguins failed to improve on their NHL-best 16 home wins. They also had won eight in a row at home against Florida.

Tristan Jarry, making his ninth start in Pittsburgh's past 12 games, stopped 31 shots. He had been 6-0-1 in his previous seven starts. Coach Mike Sullivan missed his first shot at getting his 200th win with Pittsburgh.

Florida opened the scoring at 2:28 of the first. Vatrano broke in from the right point on what wasn't quite a breakaway as defenseman Kris Letang was pretty much on his flank. Vatrano fended off Letang with one hand, muscled a shot with the other, then grabbed the rebound without breaking stride and slipped the puck past Jarry's right skate. Pittsburgh tied it 1:24 later on its first shot. Dominik Simon carried the puck on a two-on-one and maneuvered a pass to McCann past the stick of lone defender Josh Brown. McCann got the feed made it 1-1.

Connolly restored the Panthers' lead, 2-1, at 10:44 of the first. In the slot, Connolly got a feed from Vincent Trocheck -- playing in his 400th career game -- at the end boards and finished with a shot through traffic and past Jarry's glove. After a scoreless second, Hoffman extended Florida's lead to 3-1 at 8:52 of the third. From above the right hash marks, he launched a shot that zoomed under the crossbar.

Dadonov added an empty-netter with 2:28 left, giving him four goals and five points in the past three games. --Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Key Senate Republican wants to start Trump impeachment trial within days

If Iran strikes American assets, US will hit 52 Iranian sites, warns Trump

UPDATE 1-Islamist group al Shabaab attacks Kenya base used by Kenyan, U.S. forces

Water lily genome sheds light on evolution of all flowering plants: Study

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s draft PPP model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Videos

Latest News

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Jan. 6

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines- Compass chairman Paul Walsh to step down httpson.ft.com2ujP2hD - BP sets target to create fiv...

UPDATE 2-NFL-Seahawks beat Eagles after Wentz leaves injured, Vikes stun Saints

Russell Wilson guided the Seattle Seahawks past the depleted Philadelphia Eagles 17-9 and the Minnesota Vikings stunned the New Orleans Saints 26-20 in overtime in NFC wildcard victories on Sunday. The win sends the Seahawks to Green Bay to...

Wilson, Seahawks down Eagles after Wentz injured

Russell Wilson completed 18 of 30 passes for 325 yards and a touchdown, and Marshawn Lynch scored on a 5-yard run as the Seattle Seahawks advanced in the NFC playoffs with a 17-9 victory against the host Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday in a w...

Iran ex-Guards chief vows to turn Tel Aviv 'to dust'

A former head of Irans Revolutionary Guards threatened to turn the Israeli cities of Haifa and Tel Aviv to dust if the US attacks targets in Iran. If America takes any measures after our military response, we will turn Tel Aviv and Haifa to...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020