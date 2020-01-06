Cricket-Australia declare second innings, New Zealand chase 416
Australia declared their second inning closed on 217 for two an hour after lunch on the fourth day of the third and final test on Monday, presenting New Zealand with an unlikely victory target of 416.
New Zealand had five runs added to their first innings tally of 251 after Australia's Marnus Labuschagne was given an official warning for running on the wicket. The hosts lead the three-match series 2-0 after big wins in Perth and Melbourne.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Australia
- New Zealand
- Marnus Labuschagne
- Perth
- Melbourne
ALSO READ
UPDATE 1-Australian PM defends climate policies as cooler weather helps firefighters
Australian PM apologises for family vacation amid wildfires
UPDATE 2-Australian firefighters access badly burnt towns; PM defends climate policies
Golf-'Stoked' Scott ends win drought at Australian PGA Championship
Cricket-Bushfires place Australian cricket summer under cloud