UPDATE 1-Cricket-Australia hit with run penalty but push on towards victory

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Sydney
  • |
  • Updated: 06-01-2020 10:00 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-01-2020 09:55 IST
Marnus Labuschagne (Photo/ICC Twitter) Image Credit: ANI

Australia were hit with a rare run penalty for Marnus Labuschagne running on the wicket but we're pressing on strongly for victory and a 3-0 series sweep at tea on the fourth day of the third test against New Zealand on Monday. Labuschagne received the warning from umpire Aleem Dar just before he lost his wicket for 59 to trigger Australia's declaration on 217 for two after lunch

The five penalty runs were added to New Zealand's first innings tally of 251. That still left the tourists with an unlikely victory target of 416 and it looked even less likely when skipper Tom Latham, fellow opener Tom Blundell, Jeet Raval, and Glenn Phillips were dismissed to leave them 27 for four at the second break.

Australia's David Warner had earlier secured his 24th test century with an exhibition of batting on his home ground against a New Zealand bowling unit depleted by injury and demoralized after a miserable tour. Warner, born a few hundred meters from the SCG, hit 154 and 335 not out against Pakistan in the first two tests of Australia's home season but had failed to get past the half-century mark in five innings in the New Zealand series.

The left-hander looked unlikely to repeat those failures on Monday after resuming on 23 with Australia 40 without loss and he reached the milestone with three runs through mid-wicket off 147 deliveries. Three balls later Labuschagne, who had joined Warner after Joe Burns was caught and bowled by Todd Astle for 40, passed the half-century mark for the seventh time in Australia's five home tests this year.

Australia captain Tim Paine declared after Labuschagne, who scored a maiden double century in the home side's first-innings 454, was caught at long-on by Latham off the bowling of Matt Henry. Warner will finish Australia's five home tests with 786 runs at an average of 131, while Labuschagne's glorious summer ended with a tally of 896 runs at 112.

