Davis, James dominate as Lakers win 5th straight

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Los Angeles
  • |
  • Updated: 06-01-2020 11:37 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-01-2020 11:33 IST
Image Credit: Twitter (@Lakers)

Anthony Davis recorded 24 points, 11 rebounds and a season-best eight blocked shots to help the Los Angeles Lakers register a 106-99 victory over the visiting Detroit Pistons on Sunday night. LeBron James added 21 points, 14 rebounds and 11 assists for his ninth triple-double of the season as the Lakers won their fifth consecutive game. Los Angeles blocked 20 shots, one shy of the franchise mark set against the Denver Nuggets on April 9, 1982.

Alex Caruso scored 13 points, Dwight Howard added 11 points, nine rebounds and five blocked shots and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope scored 10 for the Lakers. JaVale McGee swatted away six shots for Los Angeles, which shot 45.7 percent from the field and was 6 of 20 from 3-point range. Derrick Rose scored 28 points and reserve Sviatoslav Mykhaliuk added 14 points for the Pistons, who lost for the ninth time in the past 11 meetings. Langston Galloway tallied 13 points, Andre Drummond had 12 points, 18 rebounds and four blocked shots while Sekou Doumbouya and Christian Wood added 11 points apiece.

Detroit shot 37.2 percent from the field and hit 11 of 26 from behind the arc. Lakers guard Avery Bradley (ankle) departed in the second quarter and didn't return. X-rays were negative but he is expected to miss some time.

Rose's 3-pointer pulled Detroit within 98-97 with 1:52 left. Davis then hit a corner 3-pointer and scored on a layup with 32.5 seconds left -- Drummond was called for goaltending on the latter shot -- as Los Angeles took a six-point lead en route to closing it out. Detroit trailed by nine at halftime and finally led for the first time all night when Mykhaliuk buried a 3-pointer to make it 76-74 with 1:22 left in the third quarter. Galloway followed with a trey to make it a five-point margin with 59.3 seconds remaining.

Los Angeles scored the final point of the third quarter to trail 79-75 and erupted for the first 15 of the fourth period. Rajon Rondo's layup tied the score and Caruso tallied five points in 27 seconds to give the Lakers an 88-79 advantage with 8:34 to play. Kuzma capped the burst with a layup with 7:42 left. The Pistons responded with nine straight points, and Mykhaliuk's 3-pointer cut Los Angeles' lead to 90-88 with 5:52 left.

Detroit went ahead 92-91 after two free throws by Rose with 4:51 left before the Lakers scored 15 of the game's final 22 points. Los Angeles led 56-47 at the break with Davis already having six of his blocks.

