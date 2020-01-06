Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Talking points from the FA Cup weekend

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 06-01-2020 17:39 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-01-2020 17:39 IST
Soccer-Talking points from the FA Cup weekend

The following are three talking points after the FA Cup third-round weekend action: CUP STILL BRINGS PLENTY TO THE SEASON

There is no doubt that the FA Cup third-round has long lost its status as one of the most anticipated parts of the English football calendar -- but this weekend showed that while diminished in prestige, the Cup still has much to offer. The Merseyside derby was the standout fixture and it was devalued by Juergen Klopp's decision to make nine changes to his side -- an approach taken by many of the Premier League clubs.

But what resulted was an inspiring and impressive performance by a youthful Liverpool side, playing most of the game with four teenagers on the field, who in the second half ran Everton's first team off the park. The winning goal will remain long in the memory for Liverpool fans, with 18-year-old local lad Curtis Jones scoring an absolute screamer. There is no way that Jones would have started in that fixture had three Premier League points been on the table.

Less heralded, but no less impressive was the hat-trick from another 18-year-old, Norwich City's Irish forward Adam Idah, who ripped Preston North End apart on only his second senior start with a mature display of confident finishing. Across the country, players who rarely get a chance to play on any stage bigger than the empty grounds of development and youth football, got the chance to show their ability and win the affection of fans.

A REMINDER THAT THERE IS LIFE OUTSIDE THE TOP It wasn't only the kids that enjoyed the Cup weekend - Rochdale's 40-year-old forward Aaron Wilbraham scored the equaliser that forced a replay against Premier League Newcastle United for the League One (third tier) club.

Wilbraham, playing for his tenth club, will not be known to most fans of the Premier League and nor will Sheffield Wednesday's 19-year-old defender Osaze Urhoghide. Urhoghide was released at the end of last season by League One AFC Wimbledon having failed to make a single appearance in the third division but after a trial was picked up by Wednesday.

The Londoner was brought in to the side for his debut and helped the Owls keep a clean sheet in their 1-0 win upset win over Premier League Brighton & Hove Albion. The player was interviewed after the game and the sheer joy and enthusiasm he showed after his breakthrough game was in such stark contrast to the usual dull cliches muttered by many top-flight players.

One of the sad effects of the growth of the Premier League into a global product is that the media shows less interest in the other three professional leagues -- at least the FA Cup provides a window into that world. BUT CROWDS ARE DOWN

For all the appeal, the fact remains that this weekend Premier League and Championship sides saw a combined drop of more than 150,000 on their previous home gates. One idea worth exploring is for home advantage to automatically be given to the team from the lower division. It may cost some short-term revenue, but it could provide the atmosphere and spark the competition needs.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Key Senate Republican wants to start Trump impeachment trial within days

If Iran strikes American assets, US will hit 52 Iranian sites, warns Trump

UPDATE 1-Islamist group al Shabaab attacks Kenya base used by Kenyan, U.S. forces

Health News Summary: People with mental illness less likely to get cancer screening

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s draft PPP model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Videos

Latest News

WB student dies, seven others hurt as taxi falls into Beas in HP

A 22-year-old student from West Bengal, visiting Himachal Pradesh as a tourist along with his friends, died on Monday after the taxi they were travelling in plunged into Beas River near here, said police. The deceased was identified as Sand...

J&K highway closed due to landslide, snowfall

Over 600 vehicles were stranded as fresh snowfall and landslides triggered by rains have closed the Jammu-Srinagar national highway again on Monday, officials said. One-way traffic resumed on the 270-km Jammu-Srinagar highway on Sunday afte...

States cannot lower fines below prescribed limits under Motor Vehicles Act: Centre

No state can lower traffic penalties below the level prescribed under the new Motor Vehicles Act, the central government said on Monday. In an advisory to states, the road, transport and highways ministry said the Motor Vehicles Amendment A...

Himachal Pradesh CM launches MyGov portal, CM App

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Monday launched the Himachal MyGov portal and CM App aimed at strengthening public participation in governance. MyGov is an innovative platform to build a partnership between citizens and government with the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020