Left Menu
Development News Edition

Khelo India Youth Games is an event of national importance: Rijiju

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 07-01-2020 14:43 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-01-2020 14:43 IST
Khelo India Youth Games is an event of national importance: Rijiju

The Government of India has declared the Khelo India Youth Games (KIYG) as an event of national importance, Sports Minister Kiren Rijiu said on Tuesday. The third edition of the Khelo India Youth Games are schedule to begin in Guwahati on January 10.

"Our Honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji has said that the Khelo India Games is not just an event, it is a movement. Promoting sports and fitness among the youth and sensitising parents to motivate young athletes to pursue a sporting dream is a first step towards making India a sporting superpower," Rijiju said in a media release. "I am confident that this move will inspire more youngsters to step up and pursue sports seriously," he added.

The host broadcaster of the Khelo India Youth Games, Star Sports, will now mandatorily share the feed of the tournament with Doordarshan. Star Sports will telecast the Games live for eight hours in Hindi and regional languages on each day of the competition as part of an agreement the broadcaster has with the Sports Authority of India.

Around 6,800 athletes are expected to participate in the third edition of the Khelo India Youth Games.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 release date, Get the latest updates including cast in details

ESAF Small Finance Bank files Rs 976-cr IPO papers with Sebi

FEATURE-Building an inclusive city in Myanmar, one trash alley at a time

Ajeet Agarwal to continue to hold additional charge of REC CMD till retirement

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Videos

Latest News

Police bust illegal arms manufacturing unit in WB, 1 held

A man was arrested after police busted an illegal arms manufacturing unit from the Port area of the city. According to the polices statement, the accused identified as Abdul Kayum alias Munna has been arrested for his alleged involvement in...

Tennis-Top seed Bencic, defending champ Sabalenka ousted in Shenzhen

Swiss top seed Belinda Bencic and Belarusian defending champion Aryna Sabalenka were both knocked out on a day of upsets at Chinas Shenzhen Open on Tuesday. Russias Anna Blinkova claimed the first top-10 win of her career when she came from...

JNU violence: ABVP, NSUI members clash in Guj, over 10 injured

Members of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad and its rival National Students Union of India clashed here on Tuesday during a protest against the JNU violence, leaving over 10 people injured. The incident took place during the protest ...

UPDATE 2-British teen in rape trial gets suspended jail term in Cyprus

A British teenager accused of faking a gang rape allegation was given a suspended sentence by a court in Cyprus on Tuesday in a case which has prompted a rare rebuke from Britain and protests from activists who say she did not get a fair tr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020