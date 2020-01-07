Left Menu
Development News Edition

Lakshya out in qualifiers, Rankireddy-Shetty duo loses in 1st round of Malaysia Masters

  • PTI
  • |
  • Kualalumpur
  • |
  • Updated: 07-01-2020 17:18 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-01-2020 17:18 IST
Lakshya out in qualifiers, Rankireddy-Shetty duo loses in 1st round of Malaysia Masters

Lakshya Sen failed to qualify for the main draw while the pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty crashed out in the first round as Indian shuttlers got off to a poor start at Malaysia Masters here on Tuesday. Rising player Lakshya went down to Denmark's Hans-Kristian Solberg Vittinghus 21-11 18-21 14-21 in a hard-fought match in the men's singles qualifiers that lasted 49 minutes.

Lakshya's compatriot Shubhankar Dey also failed to make the men's singles main draw after losing 15-21 15-21 to Malaysia's Liew Daren in the qualifiers of the Super 500 tournament. The biggest upset of the day for India was the ouster of the world number 12 men's doubles duo of Rankireddy and and Shetty, who fought hard before going down to world number 19 Ong Yew Sin and Teo Ee Yi of Malaysia.

The India duo lost 15-21 21-18 15-21 against the lower-ranked local pair in a first round duel that lasted 52 minutes. It was a bad day in office for the Indians as the women's doubles pair of Pooja Dandu and Sanjana Santosh also failed to make the main draw.

Dandu and Santosh lost to the Indonesian pair of Siti Fadia Silva Ramadhanti and Ribka Sugiarto 15-21 10-21. On Wednesday, Parupalli Kashyap will open his campaign against top seed Kento Momota, while Kidambi Srikanth will take on second seed Chou Tien Chen of Chinese Taipei in the men's singles opening round.

Among other Indian men's singles shuttlers, Sameer Verma will take on Thailand's Kantaphon Wangcharoen while H S Prannoy will be up against Kanta Tsuneyama of Japan in the opening round. B Sai Praneeth, meanwhile, will face Denmark's Rasmus Gemke. The Indian women singles shuttlers will also open their campaigns on Wednesday with sixth seed P V Sindhu taking on Russia's Evgeniya Kosetskaya, while Sania Nehwal will be up against Lianne Tan of Belgium.

In the mixed doubles, the Indian pair of Pranaav Jerry Chopra and N Sikki Reddy are up for a tough first round encounter as they are pitted against top seeds Zheng Si Wei and Huang Ya Qiong of China.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 release date, Get the latest updates including cast in details

ESAF Small Finance Bank files Rs 976-cr IPO papers with Sebi

Ajeet Agarwal to continue to hold additional charge of REC CMD till retirement

FEATURE-Building an inclusive city in Myanmar, one trash alley at a time

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Videos

Latest News

GDP first advance estimates predict economic growth at 5 pc in FY20

The government on Tuesday released first advance estimates of GDP numbers for the current financial year 2019-20 pegging the growth at 5 per cent. The latest data released by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementations CSO is i...

Group of Ministers approves EOI for Air India divestment

The Group of Ministers GoM of the central government on Tuesday approved the proposal to divest stake in national carrier Air India. The Expression of Interest EoI and the share purchase agreement would be issued in January 2020.The GoM on ...

Twin murder accused arrested after two years of crime

A Special Task Force team of the Uttar Pradesh police on Tuesday arrested a man wanted for allegedly killing a truck driver and his helper two years ago, officials said. Accused Hitesh Mahendru alias Kalia had killed the duo in Sambhal dist...

UPDATE 1-Tennis-Osaka sees off Sakkari challenge to advance in Brisbane

Two-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka began her 2020 season with a 6-2 6-74 6-3 victory over Maria Sakkari in the opening round of the Brisbane International on Tuesday.Osaka fired 16 aces and broke her Greek opponent four times in the t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020