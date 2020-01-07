Ronaldo enjoying great physical and mental condition: Sarri

After a massive win over Cagliari, Juventus manager Maurizio Sarri said that Cristiano Ronaldo does not have "any more problems' with his knee and he is enjoying great physical and mental condition. Ronaldo scored a brilliant hat-trick in the match to help Juventus secure a 4-0 win over Cagliari on Monday in Serie A.

"Ronaldo has not any more problems with his knee and now he is enjoying his great physical and mental condition," Goal.com quoted Sarri as saying. "Finally I can see him really happy because his knee is fine now. He can play at his best now," he added.

Juventus are second on the Serie A table with 45 points. The table-toppers, Inter Milan, have the same points but are placed above Juventus because of a higher goal difference. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

