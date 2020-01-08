Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-League Cup final in sight for Man City after 3-1 win at United

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 08-01-2020 03:31 IST
  • |
  • Created: 08-01-2020 03:31 IST
Soccer-League Cup final in sight for Man City after 3-1 win at United

Holders Manchester City took a big step towards a return to the League Cup final with a 3-1 win over Manchester United in their semi-final, first leg at Old Trafford on Tuesday. City outclassed their neighbours in the first half, going in 3-0 at the break before Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side regrouped and avoided what could have been a more emphatic defeat.

A brilliant strike from Bernardo Silva put City ahead in the 17th minute, the winger cutting in from the right before unleashing a superb shot into the far, top corner. The busy Portugal international then created City's second, collecting a poor headed clearance from Victor Lindelof and dancing past a challenge before threading the ball to Riyad Mahrez who rounded goalkeeper David de Gea and slotted home.

City then punished United on a counter-attack, which ended with Kevin De Bruyne blasting goalwards before De Gea's parry ricocheted off United midfielder Andreas Pereira into the net. United looked more solid after the introduction of midfielder Nemanja Matic at the break and got a foothold in the tie through a 70th minute goal from Marcus Rashford.

Leicester City face Aston Villa in the first leg of the other semi-final on Wednesday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 3-Japan issues arrest warrant for Ghosn's wife, looks for ways to bring him back

Amul's touching doodle on Australia bushfires will leave you teary-eyed

Muthoot finance company MD injured in attack in Kerala

Equitas Small Finance Bank waives non-maintenance charges

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 2-Soccer-League Cup final in sight for Man City after 3-1 win at United

Holders Manchester City took a big step towards another League Cup showpiece with a 3-1 win over Manchester United in their semi-final, first leg at Old Trafford on Tuesday.City outclassed their neighbours in the first half, going in 3-0 at...

Australia to kill thousands of camels amid wildfires

Authorities here will begin five-day campaign to kill thousand of camels in Australia as they drink too much water amid the wildfires. The government will send helicopters to kill up to 10,000 camels in a five-day campaign starting Wednesda...

Putin deplores escalation in Middle East during talks With Syria's Assad

Damascus Syria, Jan 08 SputnikANI Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday pointed to a rise in tensions in the Middle East as the situation in Syria took a turn for the better. This was discussed during his visit to Damascus where the R...

Afgan Pres, Pak Army Chief offer sound advice over Iran conflict: US defence secretary

US Defense Secretary Mark Esper on Tuesday local times said that Afghan President Ashraf Ghani and Pakistani Army Chief Qamar Javed Bajwa offered him sound advice during a phone call on the escalation of tensions in the middle eastern regio...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020