Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bruins crush Predators behind four short-handed goals

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Nashville
  • |
  • Updated: 08-01-2020 09:34 IST
  • |
  • Created: 08-01-2020 09:32 IST
Bruins crush Predators behind four short-handed goals
Image Credit: Twitter (@NHLBruins)

David Pastrnak scored his NHL-leading 32nd goal of the season and goaltender Tuukka Rask made 34 saves as the Boston Bruins defeated host Nashville 6-2 Tuesday night, spoiling the debut of Predators coach John Hynes. Hynes, who started the season behind the New Jersey Devils' bench before being dismissed Dec. 3, was named coach earlier in the day after the Predators fired coach Peter Laviolette and associate coach Kevin McCarthy on Monday.

Danton Heinen, Patrice Bergeron, Chris Wagner, David Krejci and Charlie Coyle also scored for the Atlantic Division-leading Bruins, who won for the first time in their past four games (1-1-2). Filip Forsberg and Mikael Granlund scored power-play goals for the Predators, who are 1-4-1 in their past six games. Goalie Pekka Rinne stopped 30 of 35 shots.

The Predators were 2 for 7 on the power play, but couldn't capitalize on a two-man advantage late in the third period. The Bruins, meanwhile, scored four short-handed goals, including two in the final minute. Pastrnak opened the scoring at 1:36 of the first period, taking a pass from Charlie McAvoy in his own zone and skating all the way up the right wing into the Predators' end before firing a shot from the top of the faceoff circle that snuck between Rinne and the near post. It extended Pastrnak's point streak to 11 games (six goals, 10 assists).

The score remained 1-0 until Heinen scored a short-handed goal at 8:21 off the first of Matt Grzelcyk's two assists. Forsberg pulled Nashville within 2-1 with a power-play goal at 10:54 of the second. Defenseman Roman Josi got the secondary assist, extending his point streak to 11 games (seven goals, 12 assists).

Bergeron scored at 17:42, taking from Jake DeBrusk behind the net, to give Boston a 3-1 lead into the third. Wagner scored a short-handed goal at 2:51 of the third, and Krejci and Coyle scored while a man down in the final minute.

Granlund scored his goal with a man advantage at 18:06 of the third, pulling the Predators within 4-2.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Amul's touching doodle on Australia bushfires will leave you teary-eyed

Ukrainian airplane with 180 aboard crashes in Iran- Fars

UPDATE 3-Japan issues arrest warrant for Ghosn's wife, looks for ways to bring him back

Equitas Small Finance Bank waives non-maintenance charges

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 5-U.S. FAA bans airlines from flying over Iraq, Iran after missile attack on U.S. troops

The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration said it would ban U.S. carriers from operating in the airspace over Iraq, Iran, the Gulf of Oman and the waters between Iran and Saudi Arabia after Iran launched a missile attack on U.S.-led forces i...

2 dead, 40 injured in bus accident in Andhra's Chittoor

Two persons were killed and around 40 sustained injuries after a private bus hit an APSRTC Amaravati Volvo bus at Kasipentla village in Chandragiri Mandal in Chittoor district in the wee hours of Wednesday. The accident took place at around...

Pakistan author says copies of satirical novel seized

Men identifying themselves as Pakistani intelligence officials raided a publishers office and confiscated copies of a satirical novel about the death of a former military ruler, its author said on Tuesday. In his novel entitled A Case of Ex...

WRAPUP 8-Iran missile attacks target U.S. forces in Iraq; Trump says 'All is well!'

Iran launched missile attacks on U.S.-led forces in Iraq early on Wednesday in retaliation for the U.S. drone strike on an Iranian commander whose killing last week raised fears of a wider war in the Middle East. Iran fired more than a doze...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020