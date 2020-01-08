3 young sportsperson receive sponsorships

Three young sportspersons who have exelled in different disciplines received sponsorships worth Rs two lakh each from city-based realtor Casagrand here on Tuesday. S Ruthika an athlete from city, Suhitha Maruri a Tennis champion from Bengaluru and roller skating sportsperson from Coimbatore Abinaya Raghupathy were shortlisted under the realtor's Aspiring Stars sponsorship programme, a top company official said.

They have been selected from over 200 applicants by a panel of jury. Casagrand Executive Vice-President, Marketing, Eshwar N said, "we are elated to present this sponsorship to these young talents; their remarkable achievements have inspired us".

The Aspiring Stars Programme was launched by the realtor in 2015 to nurture young sports talents. Arjuna awardee and badminton player Jwala Gutta presented the sponsorships to the three girls at an event on Tuesday.

The funds would be used for their coaching, equipment, nutrition and other essential needs, it said..

