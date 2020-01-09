Flames extend D Andersson for 6 years, $27.3M

The Calgary Flames signed defenseman Rasmus Andersson to a six-year, $27.3 million extension on Wednesday. The 23-year-old Swede, who is making $775,000 this season, was scheduled to be a restricted free agent this summer.

Andersson tweeted his excitement over the deal, posting a photo of himself celebrating with fans during a game and writing, "6 more years in Calgary let's go." A second-round pick in 2015, Andersson is in his second full season in the NHL, posting three goals and nine assists in 45 games this season. He has a minus-11 rating, is averaging 19:14 in ice time and is tied for fourth on the team in blocked shots (55).

Anderson had two goals and 17 assists in 79 games last season, finishing with a plus-17 rating.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.