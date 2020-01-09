Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kyrgios, de Minaur get Australia into ATP Cup semifinals

  • PTI
  • |
  • Sydney
  • |
  • Updated: 09-01-2020 12:53 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-01-2020 12:53 IST
Kyrgios, de Minaur get Australia into ATP Cup semifinals

Sydney, Jan 9 (AP) Alex de Minaur and Nick Kyrgios combined to edge Britsh pair Jamie Murray and Joe Salisbury on their fifth match point in the deciding doubles to give Australia a 2-1 win and a place in the ATP Cup semifinals. Australia captain Lleyton Hewitt gambled on sending his two singles players back out for the doubles against the established British team and it paid off after a seesawing 3-6, 6-3, 18-16 victory, sealed in a gripping match tiebreaker.

Kyrgios gave Australia the lead with a 6-2, 6-2 win over Cam Norrie in the opening singles. But De Minaur lost his 3-hour, 23-minute singles encounter to Dan Evans 7-6 (4), 4-6, 7-6 (2), after saving four match points, to send the first of the quarterfinals in the new international team competition to the doubles.

It was his first loss of the year, and he wanted to make amends immediately. Hewitt gave him the chance, pairing de Minaur with Nick Kyrgios instead of Chris Guccione and John Peers, who were unbeaten in three matches in the group stage. The Australians will play the winner of Friday's quarterfinal between Rafael Nadal's Spain and Belgium.

Australia didn't lose a match in the group stage as it finished with three 3-0 sweeps in Group F in Brisbane, securing its spot in the playoffs in Sydney with a match to spare. Britain finished atop Group C with a 2-1 record in Sydney. Russia was playing Argentina later Thursday in the second of the quarterfinals. (AFP) APA

APA

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Ukrainian airplane with 180 aboard crashes in Iran- Fars

SDG6: World’s largest animal killing for Water begins in Australia

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 9 official synopsis says swamp may be man-made

UPDATE 1-U.S. Senate's McConnell: won't haggle with House over impeachment trial plan

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Videos

Latest News

Tennis-Australia edge Britain out of ATP Cup in knife-edge quarter-final

Untested doubles pairing Alex De Minaur and Nick Kyrgios sealed a nail-biting 3-6 6-3 18-16 victory for Australia in the deciding match of their quarter-final clash with Great Britain at the inaugural ATP Cup team event in Sydney on Thursda...

Four arrested in connection with blockade of Nobel lauerate's

Four people were arrested on Thursday for blocking the houseboat carrying Nobel laureate Michael Levitt in the backwaters here during the nation-wide strike against the Centres anti-labour policies. The arrests were made on Thursday mornin...

Union Cabinet Clears Proposed Change to Insolvency and Bankruptcy Amendment Bill

New Delhi, Delhi, India NewsVoirRecently the union cabinet has cleared a proposed change to SECTION 7 of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Amendment Bill 2019 which suggests that at least 100 or 10 of the total buyers, whichever is lower in a ...

JNU students and teachers stopped at varsity gate by police, say students

JNU students and teachers, heading to Mandi House for a protest march against the recent violence on campus, were stopped by police at the varsitys main gate on Thursday, the students said.However, the police has denied the claim and said s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020