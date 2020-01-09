Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Leicester's Ndidi sidelined till February with knee injury - Rodgers

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Abuja
  • |
  • Updated: 09-01-2020 13:45 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-01-2020 13:36 IST
Soccer-Leicester's Ndidi sidelined till February with knee injury - Rodgers

Leicester City's defensive midfielder Wilfred Ndidi will be sidelined until February after sustaining a knee injury which requires surgery, manager Brendan Rodgers has said. Ndidi has been crucial to Leicester's fortunes this season and the influential Nigerian leads the Premier League in both tackles and interceptions.

"Wilf took a knock in training yesterday, which unfortunately means he might need a slight operation," Rodgers said when explaining why he missed Wednesday's 1-1 draw with Aston Villa in the first leg of their League Cup semi-final. "It was just unfortunate, he nicked his meniscus just changing direction. You're looking at around three or four weeks (out), so he'll probably miss most of January and early February, and then he will be back by then."

Rodgers deployed Youri Tielemans in Ndidi's position before bringing on Hamza Choudhury in the second half and the latter made the crucial interception that allowed Kelechi Iheanacho to grab an equalizer. "Hamza Choudhury made a huge difference," Rodgers added. "It's my fault that I didn't start him tonight. We could see that we needed him and he gave us our identity back."

Leicester, second in the standings, resume their league campaign on Saturday when they host Southampton -- a team they beat 9-0 in the reverse fixture in October.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Ukrainian airplane with 180 aboard crashes in Iran- Fars

SDG6: World’s largest animal killing for Water begins in Australia

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 9 official synopsis says swamp may be man-made

UPDATE 1-U.S. Senate's McConnell: won't haggle with House over impeachment trial plan

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Videos

Latest News

Bird flu outbreak in Chhattisgarh; over 15,000 birds culled

An outbreak of bird flu has been reported from a state-run poultry farm in Chhattigsarhs Korea district, prompting the authorities to cull over 15,000 birds and step up vigil on poultry birds within 10 km radius of the affected area, offici...

Drinking green tea linked to longer, healthier life: Study

Drinking green tea at least three times a week is associated with a longer and healthier life, according to a study published on Thursday. The analysis included 100,902 participants in China with no history of heart attack, stroke, or cance...

Iran investigators say Ukrainian plane never called for help

The crew of a Ukrainian jetliner that crashed in Iran never made a radio call for help and were trying to turn back for the airport when the plane went down, according to an initial Iranian report released on Thursday on the disaster that k...

Two men posing as RTI activists held for extortion

Two men have been arrested for allegedly extorting money from a sculptor in suburban Santacruz by posing as Right to Information RTI activists, police said on Thursday. The accused, Dinesh Singh and Ramesh Pardeshi, were arrested by Vakola...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020