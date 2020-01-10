Left Menu
Redskins continue to reshuffle front office

  • Reuters
  • |
  Updated: 10-01-2020 04:48 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-01-2020 04:48 IST
Redskins continue to reshuffle front office

The Washington Redskins continued the reshuffling of their front office on Thursday, announcing the departure of salary cap expert Eric Schaffer while moving Doug Williams into the role of senior vice president of player development. Replacing Shaffer as new senior vice president of football administration will be Rob Rogers, who has been executive of player finance for the Carolina Panthers. Rogers and Williams, whose previous title with the Redskins was senior vice president of player personnel, will report directly to new head coach Ron Rivera.

"We want to create an atmosphere that is all about the players," Rivera said in a statement. "Doug will be an invaluable asset in player development in making sure that all of our players have the guidance and resources needed to be successful on and off the field." The Redskins' overhaul began on Dec. 30, when owner Dan Snyder fired team president Bruce Allen.

Williams, the former quarterback who led the Redskins to a 42-10 victory over the Denver Broncos in Super Bowl XXII, had been the team's senior VP of player personnel since 2017 after taking a position in the personnel department in 2015. Schaffer, whose most recent title was senior vice president of football operations/general counsel, was with the Redskins for 17 years. In a statement, Snyder thanked Schaffer for "his work and contributions," then added, "He was dedicated to the team and the organization and we wish him all the best."

According to an ESPN report, Schaffer's departure was a mutual decision after he and the organization couldn't create another role for him. Rogers -- who was with the Panthers for 25 years, including nine during Rivera's reign there -- is the third ex-Carolina employee to join the Redskins staff since the new coach was hired.

Others previously added were athletic trainer Ryan Vermillion, who spent 18 seasons with the Panthers in that role, and offensive coordinator Scott Turner, the son of former Redskins head coach Norv Turner and Rivera's quarterbacks coach with the Panthers the past two seasons. --Field Level Media

