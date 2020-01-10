Left Menu
Development News Edition

Injured Bengal gymnast doing fine, but ruled out of KIYG

  • PTI
  • |
  • Guwahati
  • |
  • Updated: 10-01-2020 18:01 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-01-2020 18:01 IST
Injured Bengal gymnast doing fine, but ruled out of KIYG

A 14-year-old gymnast from Bengal suffered neck and spinal injuries during a practice session on the eve of the Khelo India Youth Games here, leading to her pulling out from the event. Adita Mandal, however, was discharged from the hospital after MRI reports revealed the injuries were not serious in nature.

The young gymnast from Sports Authority of India (SAI), Kolkata, was attempting double sault backward, but had an awkward landing and hurt her neck and spine area during practice on Thursday. "Scans including MRI and X-rays did not reveal any serious injury and she was released from the hospital," SAI coach Dilip Das told PTI.

The athlete from Kankinara, however, could not take part in her competitions on Friday and will be sent back at the earliest. "She has some pain and we cannot take a risk. So she has been pulled out," Das said.

About 6800 athletes from 37 states are participating in the Khelo India Youth Games here. The event will continue till January 22.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Cash instead of rice as per Centre's directions, says Bedi

Fact check: Did Manmohan Singh face black flag protests in JNU in 2005?

Hong Kong workers flock to labour unions as new protest tactic

The Last Kingdom Season 4: Adrian Bouchet teases release time, Alexander Dreymon on Instagram

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

Why no acknowledgement to lawyer of acid attack survivor Laxmi in 'Chhapaak', HC asks film makers

The Delhi High Court Friday asked the makers of Deepika Padukone starrer Chhapaak as to why they have not acknowledged the lawyer of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal, on whose life the movie is based, for inputs she shared with them. The ...

Pelosi to send impeachment articles for Senate trial 'soon'

Washington, Jan 10 AP House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says she will soon transmit the articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump, signaling a potential thaw in the standoff with Senate Republicans as she warned against rushing to an ...

Rajasthan: Nindar farmers call off protest against land acquisition after govt assurance

Farmers protesting in Rajasthans Nindar village from the last four days against acquisition of their land for a housing project by the Jaipur Development Authority, with a few burying themselves neck deep in the ground, called off the agita...

UPDATE 1-Congo ethnic killings may amount to crimes against humanity - U.N.

Killings, rapes and other barbaric violence committed by an ethnic armed group in northeastern Democratic Republic of Congo against a rival group may amount to crimes against humanity and possibly even genocide, the United Nations said on F...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020