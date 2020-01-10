Injured Bengal gymnast doing fine, but ruled out of KIYG

A 14-year-old gymnast from Bengal suffered neck and spinal injuries during a practice session on the eve of the Khelo India Youth Games here, leading to her pulling out from the event. Adita Mandal, however, was discharged from the hospital after MRI reports revealed the injuries were not serious in nature.

The young gymnast from Sports Authority of India (SAI), Kolkata, was attempting double sault backward, but had an awkward landing and hurt her neck and spine area during practice on Thursday. "Scans including MRI and X-rays did not reveal any serious injury and she was released from the hospital," SAI coach Dilip Das told PTI.

The athlete from Kankinara, however, could not take part in her competitions on Friday and will be sent back at the earliest. "She has some pain and we cannot take a risk. So she has been pulled out," Das said.

About 6800 athletes from 37 states are participating in the Khelo India Youth Games here. The event will continue till January 22.

