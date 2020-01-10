Left Menu
Devika, Sneh to lead India 'A', 'B' teams in Quadrangular series

Opener Devika Vaidya was on Friday named captain of the India 'A' team while off-spinner Sneh Rana will lead the India 'B' side in the upcoming Quadrangular T20I series also featuring Bangladesh and Thailand. The tournament will be held in Patna from January 16 to January 22.

Devika has played nine ODIs and one T20 for the India senior team while Sneh has featured in seven ODIs and five T20s. The tournament will start with India A facing Bangladesh.

India A: Devika Vaidya (captain) Priya Punia, Jincy George, Madhuri Mehta, Richa Ghosh, Sushri Dibyadarshini, Komal Zanzad, Manali Dakshini, Meghna Singh, Nikita Chauhan, Bharti Fulmali, R Kalpana, Rashi Kanojia, Renuka Singh, Jasia Akhtar India B: Sneh Rana (captain) Yastika Bhatia, Nuzhat Parween, S Meghana, Tejal Hasabnis, Vrushali Bhagat, Minnu Mani, Monica Patel, Shrayosi Aich, Anjali Sarvani, Simran Dil Bahadhur, Tanuja Kanwar, Kshama Singh, Nupur Kohale, Tanushree Sarkar.

