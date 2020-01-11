Left Menu
Development News Edition

Man City fans given five-year bans over Sterling racist abuse

  • PTI
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 11-01-2020 10:46 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-01-2020 10:46 IST
Man City fans given five-year bans over Sterling racist abuse

London, Jan 11 (AFP) Two Manchester City supporters have received five-year bans from football matches and lifetime suspensions from the Premier League champions' stadium after being found guilty of racist abuse. Ian Baldry, 58, made a racist comment towards City and England winger Raheem Sterling as he celebrated scoring a goal in a Premier League game against Bournemouth at the Etihad Stadium in December 2018.

The defendant from Yorkshire pleaded guilty in September to causing racially aggravated intentional harassment, alarm or distress. On Friday, he was sentenced at Manchester Magistrates' Court and also ordered to complete 200 hours of community service and pay 170 pound court costs.

In a witness statement against the defendant another supporter present at the match told police "it was disgusting in this day and age that this was going on. "I was shocked and offended and felt sick to my stomach when I heard it." Baldry's friend, James McConnell, from Manchester, was heard making racist remarks about two match stewards at the same game.

Witnesses described McConnell as being drunk and abusive throughout the first half and regularly using foul language to insult the players on the pitch, said Greater Manchester Police. The 57-year-old went on to make a comment about the race of a Bournemouth player, reportedly defender Tyrone Mings.

A fellow fan confronted McConnell about his behaviour and later reported him to stewards. McConnell was also spotted shouting similar comments at a City player who took a corner at a home game against Newcastle two months earlier, said police.

He was also sentenced in Manchester after pleading guilty. Racism continues to scar football, with England's Euro 2020 qualifier in Bulgaria twice stopped due to racism in the stands earlier this season, while Gareth Southgate's team encountered the same issue in another match in Montenegro.

Last season, a banana was thrown at Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang by a Tottenham fan, while Sterling was subjected to alleged racist abuse in a match at Chelsea. Numerous football fixtures in Italy have also been marred by racism. AFP SSC

SSC

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Hong Kong workers flock to labour unions as new protest tactic

Infosys Oct-Dec consolidated net profit rises 23.7% year-on-year to Rs 4,466 cr; revenue up 7.9% at Rs 23,092 cr

Envy and solidarity from Hong Kong activists as democratic Taiwan prepares to vote

GSTR1 late fee waiver deadline extended but portal freezes for many users

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 2-Australian firefighters get reprieve ahead of more heat

Bushfire conditions eased in Australia on Saturday after a gruelling night for firefighters, with authorities saying they expect at least a week of milder weather in which to step up defences against the huge blazes still burning. Cooler te...

Stage set for demolition of Marudu flats

Evacuation of people residing around the two illegal apartment complexes here, was completed hours before the demolition of the structures began on Saturday morning. The prohibitory order declared by the Ernakulam District Collector using ...

Huawei exec can be extradited to US, Canada attorney general says

Montreal, Jan 11 AFP Canadas Department of Justice said a Huawei executive arrested in Vancouver could be extradited to the United States, because her offense is a crime in both countries, according to documents released Friday. Huawei chie...

Ten day Karavali Utsav begins in Mangaluru

A 10-day coastal Karnataka festival Karavali Utsav began on Friday. The festival will last till January 19 at Karavali Utsav Ground in Kadri Park at Panambur Beach here.The three-decade-old Karavali Utsav is a festival of Karwar, a coastal ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020