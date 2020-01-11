Left Menu
Development News Edition

Country is in turmoil but we have overcome crisis before too, says Gavaskar

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 11-01-2020 19:34 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-01-2020 19:34 IST
Country is in turmoil but we have overcome crisis before too, says Gavaskar

The legendary Sunil Gavaskar on Saturday expressed confidence that India will overcome the current "turmoil" caused by nationwide students' protests just like it had dealt with several critical situations in the past. In the past few weeks, there had been multiple protests, first at the Jamia Milia University against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and then due to violence by a masked mob at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU).

"The country is in turmoil. Some of our youngsters are out on the street when they should be in their classrooms. Some of them are ending up in hospitals for being out on the streets," were Gavaskar's introductory remarks while delivering the 26th Annual Lal Bahadur Shastri Memorial Lecture. The iconic opener Gavaskar believes in the idea of India which will enable the citizens to pull through this hour of crisis.

"The majority of them are in classrooms trying to forge their career and build to take India forward. We as a nation can go higher only when we are all together. When each one of us has to be simply Indian. That is what the game taught us. "We win when we pull together. India has overcome many crisis in the past. It will overcome this as well and emerge a stronger nation. We as a nation can go higher only if we are all together," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Hong Kong workers flock to labour unions as new protest tactic

Infosys Oct-Dec consolidated net profit rises 23.7% year-on-year to Rs 4,466 cr; revenue up 7.9% at Rs 23,092 cr

Envy and solidarity from Hong Kong activists as democratic Taiwan prepares to vote

GSTR1 late fee waiver deadline extended but portal freezes for many users

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

Lavelle Networks Wins CIO Choice 2020 Award as the Preferred SD-WAN Vendor for the Second Consecutive Year

&#160;Lavelle Networks was awarded the CIO CHOICE 2020 Recognition as the most preferred brand in the SD-WAN category in India, held at The Lalit Mumbai, organized by Core Media and attended by over hundreds of ICT Leaders. The annual CIO C...

Avalanche warning issued in five Himachal districts

Shimla, Jan 11 PTI&#160;Following heavy and widespread snowfall in Himachal Pradesh, the state disaster management authority SDMA has issued an avalanche warning for several areas. Avalanches may occur in Kullu, Shimla, Lahaul-Spiti, Kinnau...

Rebalancing approach to deal with security challenges along frontier with China: Army Chief

Army Chief Gen M M Naravane on Saturday said the Army is taking a raft of measures including moving advanced weapons and developing infrastructure as part of its approach of rebalancing operational preparedness for combating any security ch...

Iran jet admission 'important first step': UK PM

London, Jan 11 AFP Irans admission that it accidently downed a Ukrainian passenger jet, killing all 176 people aboard, is an important first step, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Saturday. We will do everything we can to suppor...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020