Report: Browns want to interview Colts' Dodds for GM job

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 12-01-2020 04:52 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-01-2020 04:50 IST
The Browns met with Stefanski on Thursday in the Minneapolis area, where the Vikings were preparing for Saturday's divisional playoff game against the 49ers. Image Credit: Flickr

While the Cleveland Browns haven't filled their head coaching vacancy yet, they are searching for a general manager and have requested to interview Indianapolis Colts assistant, GM Ed Dodds, according to an NFL Network report Saturday. Citing a source, NFL Network also reported that the Browns want to interview Philadelphia Eagles executive Andrew Berry.

They parted ways with general manager John Dorsey on New Year's Eve after failing to come to an agreement on a restructuring of the front office. The search for a head coach continues after the Browns interviewed eight candidates, including San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh.

According to NFL Network, Saleh is interested in reuniting with Dodds as GM. They were in a working relationship previously with the Seattle Seahawks, where Dodds was part of their organization dating to 2007. Dodds just completed his second season as Indianapolis' assistant GM.

Berry, Philadelphia's vice president of football operations, also worked in the same capacity for the Browns from 2016-18. Other potential hires to fill the head coaching opening following the firing of Freddie Kitchens include Vikings offensive coordinator Kevin Stefanski and New England Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels.

The Browns met with Stefanski on Thursday in the Minneapolis area, where the Vikings were preparing for Saturday's divisional playoff game against the 49ers. McDaniels, who could be hired immediately since the Patriots are out of the playoffs, was interviewed on Friday. --Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

