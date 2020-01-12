REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 2 a.m. GMT/9 p.m. ET

Serena Williams won her first title since the 2017 Australian Open with a 6-3 6-4 victory over Jessica Pegula at the Auckland Classic on Sunday but was unable to complete the perfect week in New Zealand when she lost the doubles final. US-ICEHOCKEY-NHL-ROUNDUP

NHL roundup: Lightning shut out Flyers for 10th straight win Pat Maroon scored the only goal to lift the visiting Tampa Bay Lightning past the Philadelphia Flyers 1-0 on Saturday for their 10th straight victory.

SPORTS ATHLETICS-CORRUPTION/ (PIX) (TV)

Trial of former World Athletics President Lamine Diack to begin The trial of former World Athletics (IAAF) President, Lamine Diack, and his son Papa Massata Diack for corruption is expected to be in Paris on January 13.

13 Jan BOXING-HEAVYWEIGHT-WILDER-FURY/ (TV)

Tyson Fury-Deontay Wilder news conference Undefeated WBC Heavyweight Champion Deontay "The Bronze Bomber" Wilder and unbeaten lineal champion Tyson "The Gypsy King" Fury will go face to face at a Los Angeles news conference before they continue their rivalry in the ring Saturday, February 22 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

13 Jan MOTOR-RALLY-DAKAR/ (PIX) (TV)

Rallying - Dakar Rally Stage seven of the Dakar Rally is a 741-kilometre route from Riyadh to Wadi Al Dawasir.

12 Jan 10:00 ET / 15:00 GMT SOCCER-ENGLAND-AVA-MCI/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - England - Premier League - Aston Villa v Manchester City Aston Villa face Manchester City in the Premier League.

12 Jan 11:30 ET / 16:30 GMT SOCCER-ENGLAND-BOU-WAT/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - England - Premier League - AFC Bournemouth v Watford. 12 Jan 09:00 ET / 14:00 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-CHE-BSC/ Soccer - FA Women's Super League - Chelsea vs Bristol City

Title contenders Chelsea take on Bristol City, and we'll wrap up the action from around the FA Women's Super League. 12 Jan 11:00 ET / 16:00 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND/ Soccer-Talking points from the Premier League weekend

Five talking points from the Premier League weekend. 13 Jan 03:00 ET / 08:00 GMT

SOCCER-FRANCE-PSG-AMO/REPORT (PIX) Soccer France - Ligue 1 - Paris St Germain vs Monaco

Paris St Germain faces Monaco in French Ligue 1 soccer match 12 Jan 15:00 ET / 20:00 GMT

SOCCER-ITALY-ROM-JUV/REPORT (PIX) Soccer - Italy - Serie A - AS Roma v Juventus

AS Roma host Juventus in a Serie A match. 12 Jan 14:45 ET / 19:45 GMT

SOCCER-ITALY-SAM-BCA/REPORT Soccer - Italy - Serie A - Sampdoria v Brescia

Claudio Ranieri's Sampdoria host BrescIa in a Serie A match. We will include details of the other afternoon matches. 12 Jan 09:00 ET / 14:00 GMT

SOCCER-ITALY/ Soccer - Italy - Talking-points from the Serie A weekend

Talking-points from the Serie A weekend, 13 Jan 05:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

SOCCER-SPAIN-MAD-ATM/REPORT (PIX) (TV) Soccer - Spanish Super Cup Final - Real Madrid v Atletico Madrid

Real Madrid face Atletico Madrid in the Spanish Super Cup final at the King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah. 12 Jan 13:00 ET / 18:00 GMT

TENNIS-ADELAIDE/ Tennis - ATP 250 - Adelaide International

Round one of the Adelaide International - an ATP 250 tournament. 13 Jan 19:30 ET / 00:30 GMT

TENNIS-ADELAIDE/ Tennis - WTA Premier - Adelaide International Round one of the Adelaide International - a WTA Premier tournament

13 Jan 19:30 ET / 00:30 GMT TENNIS-HOBART/

Tennis - WTA International - Hobart International Day one of the Hobart International - the 27th edition of the tournament at the Domain Tennis Centre in Tasmania acts as a warm up for the Australian Open. 13 Jan 19:00 ET / 00:00 GMT

