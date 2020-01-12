Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tennis-Federer responds to Thunberg's 'wake-up' volley

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 12-01-2020 21:19 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-01-2020 21:14 IST
Tennis-Federer responds to Thunberg's 'wake-up' volley
Image Credit: Twitter (@Wimbledon)

Roger Federer has responded to criticism from teenaged climate change activist Greta Thunberg, saying he is "happy to be reminded" of his responsibilities. The Swiss 20-times Grand Slam champion came under fire from Swede Thunberg last week when she criticized bank Credit Suisse for its record of loans to fossil fuel industries.

Federer, who has a sponsorship deal with Credit Suisse, was urged to "wake up" in a Twitter post by Thunberg last week. The 38-year-old, preparing for the Australian Open, issued a statement saying he had a "great deal of respect and admiration" for the youth climate movement inspired by Thunberg.

"I take the impacts and threat of climate change very seriously, particularly as my family and I arrive in Australia amidst devastation from the bushfires," Federer said. "As the father of four young children and a fervent supporter of universal education, I have a great deal of respect and admiration for the youth climate movement, and I am grateful to young climate activists for pushing us all to examine our behaviors and act on innovative solutions.

"We owe it to them and ourselves to listen. I appreciate reminders of my responsibility as a private individual, as an athlete, and as an entrepreneur, and I'm committed to using this privileged position to dialogue on important issues with my sponsors." Federer will join other top players including Serena Williams at charity event Rally for Relief in Melbourne next week, raising funds for the efforts to tackle the devastating bushfires that have killed at least 28 people, destroyed hundreds of homes and decimated wildlife.

Credit Suisse says it is committed to leading the way in supporting its clients in the transition to low-​carbon and climate-resilient business models and recently announced in the context of its global climate strategy that it will no longer invest in new coal-fired power plants.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Maturing of India-US relationship will benefit the whole world: spiritual leader Sadhguru

Study reveals 95% satisfaction rate with Mohs surgery

Study links six gene types to anxiety and other mental health conditions

Ontario: Pickering nuclear power station alert called off; no threat to public

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

Iran's Khamenei calls for better regional cooperation, criticizes U.S.

Irans Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, called on Sunday for increased cooperation among countries in the region to deal with problems he blamed on the United States, his official website said.The situation in the region is inappropri...

Box Office: '1917' Defeats 'Star Wars' With $36.5 Million Weekend

Sam Mendes 1917 marched to box office victory, earning a solid 36.5 million from 3,434 theaters in its first weekend of wide release.Universal and DreamWorks World War I drama also defeated Disneys Star Wars Rise of Skywalker, the final cha...

Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Djokovic leads Serbia to ATP Cup gloryNovak Djokovic inspired Serbia to victory in the inaugural ATP Cup team event in Sydney after defeating his long-term Spanish rival Rafael Nadal in ...

Iran Guards say missiles did not aim to kill US troops

Tehran, Jan 12 AFP Irans Revolutionary Guards said Sunday it did not aim to kill US troops when it fired a wave of missiles last week at Iraqi bases hosting American forces.Our aim was not really to kill enemy soldiers. That was not importa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020