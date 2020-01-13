Left Menu
Sports News Roundup: Djokovic leads Serbia to ATP Cup glory

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Weight lifted for Serena as Melbourne beckons

The length of time Serena Williams held her arms aloft after clinching her first WTA title in almost three years spoke volumes on Sunday as the American prepares for the latest tilt at a 24th Grand Slam title in Melbourne next week. The celebration after her Auckland Classic victory was not as effusive as some of her previous 72 title wins, and the $43,000 winner's cheque, which she donated to Australia bushfire relief efforts, was a drop in the ocean for someone who has won almost $93 million in career prize-money.

Djokovic leads Serbia to ATP Cup glory

Novak Djokovic inspired Serbia to victory in the inaugural ATP Cup team event in Sydney after defeating his long-term Spanish rival Rafael Nadal in singles on Sunday before playing a pivotal role in the deciding doubles match. With the final locked at 1-1, Djokovic partnered veteran Victor Troicki to beat Spain's Pablo Carreno Busta and Feliciano Lopez 6-3 6-4, triggering celebrations that would not be out of place at a Belgrade football match.

Federer responds to Thunberg's 'wake-up' volley

Roger Federer has responded to criticism from teenaged climate change activist Greta Thunberg, saying he is "happy to be reminded" of his responsibilities. The Swiss 20-times Grand Slam champion came under fire from Swede Thunberg last week when she criticized bank Credit Suisse for its record of loans to fossil fuel industries.

Holder Kosgei to lead star-studded lineup at London Marathon

Women's marathon world record holder Brigid Kosgei will return to defend her title at this year's London Marathon, organisers said on Monday. Kenya's Kosgei retained her Chicago Marathon crown last October in two hours, 14 minutes and four seconds to break Briton Paula Radcliffe's 16-year-old world mark.

Iran's only female Olympic medalist says she has defected

Iran's only female Olympic medalist has said on social media she had left her homeland because she had had enough of being used by its authorities as a propaganda tool. Taekwondo champion Kimia Alizadeh, who won a bronze medal at the 2016 Rio Olympics, implied in an Instagram post that she had moved to Europe. She wrote on an account she has used for some time, but it was not immediately possible to verify her location.

ATP makes $500,000 donation for Australian bushfire relief

The ATP will donate $500,000 to the WWF Australian Wildlife and Nature Recovery Fund as part of the bushfire relief efforts, the governing body of men's tennis said on Sunday. The donation from players was announced by Novak Djokovic and Rafa Nadal after Serbia defeated Spain to capture the inaugural ATP Cup team event in Sydney.

Kansas City roars past Houston on Mahomes passes

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes threw a record-tying four touchdowns in the second quarter as the Kansas City Chiefs roared back from a 24-0 deficit to defeat the Houston Texans 51-31 in the NFL playoffs on Sunday. Mahomes, the NFL most valuable player for the 2018 season, added a fifth touchdown pass in the fourth quarter as the Chiefs advanced to the American Football Conference championship game where they will play the visiting Tennessee Titans next Sunday.

Hungry Titans emerge as surprise package of NFL playoffs

The Tennessee Titans have emerged as the surprise team of the National Football League (NFL) playoffs, running over opponents and surpassing expectations.The upstart Titans have posted victories over Super Bowl champion New England Patriots and top seed Baltimore Ravens to qualify for the AFC championship game."The Titans right now are just a dangerous, focused and hungry team," guard Rodger Saffold told the Tennessean newspaper following a 28-12 rout of the Ravens on Saturday. "That's all I can say about it."The Titans can credit a lot of their success to Derrick Henry, who has been one of the top runners in the league.Henry, a 6-foot-3 and 247-pound running back, exploded this season by leading the league in rushing. He punished teams in the post-season with a combined 377 yards in the two wins.Behind their locomotive, the Titans have been able to control games and limit throws from quarterback Ryan Tannehill, who has needed only 160 combined passing yards on 29 attempts.Tannehill has also played a major part in the team's resurgence. He replaced a struggling Marcus Mariota as the starter in Week Seven to lift the Titans to a 7-3 finish and a playoff berth with a win in the season finale.A free agent in 2020, Tannehill may be playing himself into a future with the Titans offense which also features game-breaking rookie receiver A.J. Brown.Titans second-year coach Mike Vrabel is enjoying his own emergence. He earned a symbolic wild card round win against his former coach Bill Belichick for whom he played in New England en route to three Super Bowl wins as a player.Vrabel showcased his tactical ability with a defensive game plan that squeezed Baltimore quarterback Lamar Jackson, a strong candidate for the league's most valuable player honors, in the Ravens' lowest scoring output of the season."When (Lamar) had space, he took off. But when he did, we made him run laterally," Titans defensive back Kevin Byard said. "That was the key to the game. "He's an elite athlete and we couldn't let him beat us down the middle, but force him sideways and I think we did a good job of that."

Australian Smith wins Sony Open after playoff in Hawaii

Cameron Smith won the PGA Tour's Sony Open in Hawaii on Sunday after the Australian made up a three-stroke deficit in the final round and then beat overnight leader Brendan Steele in a playoff. Smith hit a par four on the first hole of the decider and watched Steele, who had led for most of the final round, bogey the hole.

De Minaur late withdrawal from inaugural Adelaide tournament

Australia's top-ranked men's player Alex de Minaur has withdrawn from the inaugural Adelaide International due to a rib injury, organizers said on Monday, joining world number two Novak Djokovic as late withdrawals. Women's world No. 10 Kiki Bertens of the Netherlands also withdrew on Monday with an Achilles' injury.

Ontario: Pickering nuclear power station alert called off; no threat to public

UP head of PTI gets national integration award

UPDATE 1-China says will not change position on Taiwan after landslide election

UPDATE 1-Philippines warns of 'explosive eruption' as Taal volcano spews ash

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Latest News

Three teachers killed near Kenya's Somalia border in a suspected militant attack - police

Three teachers were killed in Kenya near the countrys border with Somalia in a suspected attack by al Shabaab militants, a police report seen by Reuters said on Monday, in what would be the latest assault by the group since the new year.The...

Char din ki chandni hoti hai, Test cricket nahi: Sehwag takes a dig at planned four-day Tests

A fish out of water is a dead fish -- This is how Virender Sehwag described the ICCs plan to revamp Test cricket by shortening it to four days, asserting that innovation should not mean tinkering with the soul of the format. Delivering the ...

AB de Villiers confident ahead of BBL debut

Ahead of his Big Bash League BBL debut, flamboyant batsman AB de Villiers on Monday exuded confidence and said he has a big role to play for the Brisbane Heat in the megaevent. I always feel pressure. Wherever I play around world, either a ...

Not the type of person I am: Stoinis on homophobic slur incident

Australian cricketer Marcus Stoinis has expressed regret for the homophobic slur directed at Kane Richardson. The Melbourne Stars opening batsman had directed a homophobic slur at Richardson during Saturday nights BBL derby between the Star...
