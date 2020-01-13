The following are the top/expected stories at 1700 hours:

STORIES ON THE WIRE: SPO-CRI-IND-PREVIEW

1st ODI: Opening puzzle unsolved as India face full-strength Australia By Nikhil Bapat

Mumbai, Jan 13 (PTI) India will have to make a difficult choice between KL Rahul's consistency and Shikhar Dhawan's experience when they take on a formidable and full-strength Australia in the first ODI of a three-match series here on Tuesday.

SPO-BAD-IND-PREVIEW Saina, Sindhu expected to face off in second round of Indonesia Masters

Jakarta, Jan 13 (PTI) Olympic medallists P V Sindhu and Saina Nehwal are likely to square off in the second round of the Indonesia Masters Super 500 tournament beginning here on Tuesday.

SPO-CRI-IND-LD KOHLI Both Dhawan and Rahul can play, I might bat lower down, indicates skipper Kohli

By Nikhil Bapat Mumbai, Jan 13 (PTI) India captain Virat Kohli on Monday hinted at dropping himself down the batting order to accommodate both Shikhar Dhawan and KL Rahul in the playing XI against Australia in the first ODI here.

SPO-CRI-IND-KOHLI-LD DAYNIGHT

India ready to play day/night Test anywhere in Australia, asserts Kohli Mumbai, Jan 13 (PTI) Months after Tim Paine's cheeky dig at him, India captain Virat Kohli on Monday asserted that they are ready to play day/night Test at any venue in Australia later this year.

SPO-CRI-IND-KOHLI-BUMRAH

Bumrah doesn't shy away from hitting us on head, ribs in nets: Kohli Mumbai, Jan 13 (PTI) Jasprit Bumrah doesn't shy away from targeting the batsmen's head or ribs in the nets, India skipper Virat Kohli says about his lead pacer, whose intensity knows no bounds even at practice sessions.

SPO-CRI-ICC-T20-WC

ICC planning to increase number of teams in T20 World Cup to 20: Report London, Jan 13 (PTI) The International Cricket Council is considering expanding the T20 World Cup from 16 to 20 teams from the 2023-31 cycle, according to a media report here.

SPO-CRI-SEHWAG

Char din ki chandni hoti hai, Test cricket nahi: Sehwag takes a dig at planned four-day Tests Mumbai, Jan 13 (PTI) "A fish out of water is a dead fish" -- This is how Virender Sehwag described the ICC's plan to revamp Test cricket by shortening it to four days, asserting that innovation should not mean tinkering with the soul of the format.

SPO-CRI-GAMBHIR

Virat Kohli is far better than Steve Smith in white ball cricket: Gambhir New Delhi, Jan 13 (PTI) Virat Kohli is a "far, far better" batsman than Steve Smith as far as white-ball cricket is concerned, feels former India opener Gautam Gambhir.

SPO-CRI-IND-PANDYA-TRAINING

Pandya trains with Indian team, bowls at nets Mumbai, Jan 13 (PTI) All-rounder Hardik Pandya, who is on road to recovery, took part in a practice session with the Indian team at the Wankhede Stadium here on Monday.

SPO-HOCK-TEAM

Chinglensana, Sumit return to Indian squad for Pro League opener against Netherlands New Delhi, Jan 13 (PTI) Fit-again mid-fielders Chinglensana Singh and Sumit on Monday returned to the Indian squad for the much-awaited season-opening FIH Hockey Pro League 2020 encounter against the Netherlands in Bhubaneswar.

SPO-CHESS-ANAND

Anand loses to So at Tata Steel Masters Wijk Aan Zee (The Netherlands), Jan 13 (PTI) Five-time world champion Viswanathan Anand suffered an early jolt, losing to Wesley So in the second round of the Tata Steel Masters chess tournament here.

SPO-FOOT-AFC-CHENNAICITY

Chennai City face Bahrain side Al Riffa in AFC Champions League preliminary round Ahmedabad, Jan 13 (PTI) Significantly weakened by the loss of star striker Pedro Manzi early this month, I-League champions Chennai City FC face Al Riffa SC of Bahrain in a preliminary round match of the AFC Champions League here on Tuesday.

SPO-CRI-PONTING

India will be keen to redeem themselves but Australia will win 2-1, predicts Ponting Mumbai, Jan 13 (PTI) Ricky Ponting feels India will be eager to redeem themselves but a confident Australia will upstage Virat Kohli's men 2-1 in the three-match ODI series starting here on Tuesday.

SPO-CRI-SEHWAG-CORRUPTION

Don't go down that path: urges Sehwag while speaking on fixing, doping in cricket Mumbai, Jan 13 (PTI) Former India opener Virender Sehwag has expressed his concern over the menace of corruption and doping in cricket, calling on both the players and administrators to shoulder responsibility of keeping the game clean in every aspect.

SPO-CRI-KOHLI-FEAT

Kohli one ton away from equalling Tendulkar's feat Mumbai, Jan 13 (PTI) India captain Virat Kohli will be chasing another rare feat on Tuesday as he is just one century away from equalling batting icon Sachin Tendulkar's number of ODI tons on home soil.

SPO-CRI-WARNE

Warne wants five-match India-Australia Test series in next calender cycle Melbourne, Jan 13 (PTI) Spin legend Shane Warne on Monday called for a five-match Test series, including a day/night game between India and Australia next season, after Virat Kohli asserted that his side is willing to play with the pink ball Down Under later this year.

