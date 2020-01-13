Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rugby-World Rugby begins trials of new laws to reduce risk of injury

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Dublin
  • |
  • Updated: 13-01-2020 17:51 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-01-2020 17:39 IST
Rugby-World Rugby begins trials of new laws to reduce risk of injury

World Rugby have introduced a set of law amendments which will be trialled at various tournaments this year in a bid to improve player safety and reduce the risk of injuries, the governing body said on Monday. The trials were approved for the four-year law amendment review cycle that began after the 2019 World Cup following an analysis by the Law Review Group last March and several unions expressed interest in operating one or more of the trials.

Preventing dangerous high tackles remains a high priority for World Rugby as they look to reduce the number of concussions. The High Tackle Technique Warning, which was trialled at the World Rugby U20 Championship and reduced concussions by more than 50%, will now be trialled in the Super Rugby championship which begins on Jan. 31 and also the Top 14 in France.

"While the recent Rugby World Cup demonstrated a slight decrease in injury rates and a 30% reduction in concussions owing to the implementation of evidence-based injury prevention programs, we can and must do more to reduce injuries at all levels," World Rugby chairman Bill Beaumont said in a statement. "We've already seen hugely encouraging initial outcomes and feedback from Australia's National Rugby Championship and are delighted to have such a broad range of elite and community leagues running trials thanks to the support of our unions and regions."

Reducing the tackle height to the waist is also part of the package of law amendments in a bid to reduce injuries to both the tackled player and tackler while also encouraging more offloads. Teams will also have the opportunity to review yellow cards for players sent to the sin bin so that those guilty of dangerous foul play are rightly awarded a red card instead of a yellow.

The Law Review Group will reconvene in March to review the trials' results before making recommendations to the Rugby Committee. The other amendments to be trialled across the globe are:

* 50:22 kick - If the team in possession kicks the ball from inside their own half indirectly into touch inside their opponents' 22 or from inside their own 22 into their opponents' half, they will throw into the resultant lineout. * The introduction of an infringement (penalty and free-kick) limit for teams. Once a team has reached the limit, a mandatory yellow card is given to the last offending player as a team sanction.

* The awarding of a goal-line drop-out to the defending team when an attacking player, who brings the ball into in-goal, is held up.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Ontario: Pickering nuclear power station alert called off; no threat to public

UP head of PTI gets national integration award

UPDATE 1-Philippines warns of 'explosive eruption' as Taal volcano spews ash

UPDATE 1-China says will not change position on Taiwan after landslide election

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

Toddler found dead in canal

A two-and-a-half-year old boy drowned in a canal near Kottur in the district on Monday, police said. Harshavardhans mother Chitradevi had gone to her mothers place while he was playing with chickens in front of his house, the police said. ...

Singapore Airlines to start fifth weekly flight on Kolkata-Singapore route

Singapore Airlines on Monday announced that it will be starting its fifth weekly flight on the Singapore-Kolkata route using A350-900 aircraft from March 29. It said on the same day, its regional wing SilkAir will cease flight operations to...

Application filed in SC for dump mining permission: Goa CM

Goa has filed an application in the Supreme Court to allow iron ore dump mining activities in the state, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said on Monday. Mining came to a standstill in Goa in March, 2018 after the Supreme Court, in February th...

Jalaj Saxena's seven for hand Kerala 210-run win over Punjab

All-rounder Jalaj Saxena picked up seven wickets for 51 runs with his off-spin to guide Kerala to a 21-run win over Punjab in a low-scoring Ranji Trophy Group A match here on Monday. Chasing a meagre 146 runs for win, Punjab lost wickets at...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020