Corruption trial of ex-athletics chief Diack adjourned - Paris court

  • Paris
  • Updated: 13-01-2020 22:35 IST
  Updated: 13-01-2020 22:35 IST
Paris, Jan 13 (AFP) The Paris trial of Lamine Diack, the former head of athletics' world governing body who is accused of accepting millions of dollars to cover up positive Russian doping tests, was on Monday adjourned until at least June. The presiding magistrate in the trial of the 86-year-old Senegalese said more time was needed to examine testimony from his son and co-accused, Papa Massata Diack, a former marketing consultant for the then-International Association of Athletics Federations (now World Athletics).

Papa Massata Diack has refused to cooperate with French authorities and remains in his native Senegal. Despite two international arrest warrants issued by France, the Senegalese authorities have said they will not extradite him.

Diack junior was, however, questioned in Dakar in November over accusations against him and his father as part of a separate Senegalese investigation, a source told AFP. Prosecutor Arnaud de Laguiche said they had only on Monday morning received Diack's testimony, and had had time neither to study it nor share with other parties.

The trial will now likely run from June 3-22. (AFP) AH AH

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

