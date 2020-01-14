Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Wilder, Fury vow to settle rematch with a knockout

Heavyweights Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury have both promised knockouts to avoid going to the judges' scorecards when they meet again on Feb. 22 in Las Vegas with Wilder's WBC world title on the line. The first meeting between the pair in December 2018 ended in a controversial split-decision draw after 12 explosive rounds, a result that satisfied neither fighter but left both with their undefeated records intact. Astros fire manager, GM after MLB suspensions for sign stealing

The Houston Astros fired Manager A.J. Hinch and General Manager Jeff Luhnow on Monday after Major League Baseball suspended them each for a year for a cheating scandal that involved stealing pitch signs from opposing catchers during their World Series-winning 2017 season. Announcement of the firings was made by Astros owner Jim Crane about an hour after MLB announced the suspensions and sanctions against the team, which also included a $5 million fine and the loss of first- and second-round draft picks in 2020 and 2021. Men's doubles world No. 1 Farah out of Australian Open

Colombian Robert Farah, ranked world number one in men's doubles, has withdrawn from the Australian Open for personal reasons, tournament organizers said on Tuesday. Canada-born Farah won Wimbledon and the U.S. Open doubles titles with long-time partner and fellow Colombian Juan Sebastian Cabal. General manager McBride sees positive future for U.S. men's team

New general manager Brian McBride envisages a promising future for the U.S. national men's team as they seek to improve upon their international performances and qualify for this summer's Olympic Games. McBride, named to the GM position last week, told reporters on Monday that the team was in a period of transition, with a large group of new, younger players all enjoying the fresh perspective of head coach Gregg Berhalter. Judges adjourn Diack trial for athletics doping cover-up

French judges on Monday adjourned the trial of Lamine Diack, the disgraced former head of athletics' governing body IAAF who faces charges of corruption and money laundering linked to a Russian doping scandal. Less than an hour after the hearing began, the trial was halted for procedural reasons and postponed until an unknown date. ITF, Grand Slams pledge additional $400,000 to bushfire relief efforts

The International Tennis Federation (ITF) and three Grand Slams -- Wimbledon, U.S. Open and French Open -- have collectively pledged $400,000 to Australian bushfire relief efforts, the sport's international governing body said on Monday. Twenty-eight people have been killed and thousands made homeless in recent months as huge fires scorched through 11.2 million hectares (27.7 million acres), nearly half the area of the United Kingdom. Iran's only female Olympic medalist in the Netherlands - NOS

Iran's only female Olympic medalist has been training in the southern Dutch city of Eindhoven after leaving her homeland several weeks ago, national broadcaster NOS reported on Monday. Taekwondo champion Kimia Alizadeh, who won a bronze medal at the 2016 Rio Olympics, had said on social media she left because she had had enough of being used by its authorities as a propaganda tool. NFL notebook: Browns officially hire Stefanski

One day after multiple reports pegged former Minnesota Vikings offensive coordinator Kevin Stefanski as the new head coach of Cleveland Browns, the team made the hire official, announcing the move via press release on Monday. Multiple media outlets reported that Stefanski's contract will be for five years, with full contract terms still unknown. The Browns will introduce Stefanski at a press conference on Tuesday at FirstEnergy Stadium. Australian Open qualifying matches delayed due to poor air

The Australian Open's qualifying matches were delayed on Tuesday and practice temporarily suspended due to poor air quality as smoke from bushfires raging across the country blanketed Melbourne in a thick, grey haze. The games were scheduled to start at 1000 am local time (2300 GMT) but did not get underway until about 1130 after Victoria state's environment watchdog said air quality had plunged to "hazardous" levels overnight. Spectator who racially abused Archer banned for two years

New Zealand Cricket (NZC) has banned a spectator from attending international and domestic games in the country for two years after he admitted racially abusing England fast bowler Jofra Archer. NZC filed a complaint with the police after failing to "conclusively identify" a spectator who, as Archer explained on social media, had racially abused him during play on the final day of the first test at the Bay Oval in November.

