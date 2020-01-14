Left Menu
Development News Edition

Reuters Sports News Summary

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 14-01-2020 13:29 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-01-2020 13:29 IST
Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Wilder, Fury vow to settle rematch with a knockout

Heavyweights Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury have both promised knockouts to avoid going to the judges' scorecards when they meet again on Feb. 22 in Las Vegas with Wilder's WBC world title on the line. The first meeting between the pair in December 2018 ended in a controversial split-decision draw after 12 explosive rounds, a result that satisfied neither fighter but left both with their undefeated records intact. Astros fire manager, GM after MLB suspensions for sign stealing

The Houston Astros fired Manager A.J. Hinch and General Manager Jeff Luhnow on Monday after Major League Baseball suspended them each for a year for a cheating scandal that involved stealing pitch signs from opposing catchers during their World Series-winning 2017 season. Announcement of the firings was made by Astros owner Jim Crane about an hour after MLB announced the suspensions and sanctions against the team, which also included a $5 million fine and the loss of first- and second-round draft picks in 2020 and 2021. Men's doubles world No. 1 Farah out of Australian Open

Colombian Robert Farah, ranked world number one in men's doubles, has withdrawn from the Australian Open for personal reasons, tournament organizers said on Tuesday. Canada-born Farah won Wimbledon and the U.S. Open doubles titles with long-time partner and fellow Colombian Juan Sebastian Cabal. General manager McBride sees positive future for U.S. men's team

New general manager Brian McBride envisages a promising future for the U.S. national men's team as they seek to improve upon their international performances and qualify for this summer's Olympic Games. McBride, named to the GM position last week, told reporters on Monday that the team was in a period of transition, with a large group of new, younger players all enjoying the fresh perspective of head coach Gregg Berhalter. ITF, Grand Slams pledge additional $400,000 to bushfire relief efforts

The International Tennis Federation (ITF) and three Grand Slams -- Wimbledon, U.S. Open and French Open -- have collectively pledged $400,000 to Australian bushfire relief efforts, the sport's international governing body said on Monday. Twenty-eight people have been killed and thousands made homeless in recent months as huge fires scorched through 11.2 million hectares (27.7 million acres), nearly half the area of the United Kingdom. Iran's only female Olympic medalist in the Netherlands - NOS

Iran's only female Olympic medalist has been training in the southern Dutch city of Eindhoven after leaving her homeland several weeks ago, national broadcaster NOS reported on Monday. Taekwondo champion Kimia Alizadeh, who won a bronze medal at the 2016 Rio Olympics, had said on social media she left because she had had enough of being used by its authorities as a propaganda tool. NFL notebook: Browns officially hire Stefanski

One day after multiple reports pegged former Minnesota Vikings offensive coordinator Kevin Stefanski as the new head coach of Cleveland Browns, the team made the hire official, announcing the move via press release on Monday. Multiple media outlets reported that Stefanski's contract will be for five years, with full contract terms still unknown. The Browns will introduce Stefanski at a press conference on Tuesday at FirstEnergy Stadium. Coughing fit sees player quit Australian Open qualifying

A player collapsed in a coughing fit and retired from Australian Open qualifying on Tuesday as organizers faced a storm of criticism for plowing ahead with matches despite bushfire smoke plunging Melbourne's air quality to "hazardous" levels. Slovenia's Dalila Jakupovic was leading Stefanie Vogele 6-4 5-6 at Melbourne Park when she slumped to her knees at the back of the blue hardcourt suffering breathing difficulties. Spectator who racially abused Archer banned for two years

New Zealand Cricket (NZC) has banned a spectator from attending international and domestic games in the country for two years after he admitted racially abusing England fast bowler Jofra Archer. NZC filed a complaint with the police after failing to "conclusively identify" a spectator who, as Archer explained on social media, had racially abused him during play on the final day of the first test at the Bay Oval in November. NHL roundup: Ovechkin alone at No. 11 on goals list

Alex Ovechkin scored two goals and moved into sole possession of 11th place on the NHL's all-time goal-scoring list as the Washington Capitals defeated the visiting Carolina Hurricanes 2-0 Monday night. Ovechkin broke out of a tie with Teemu Selanne (684 goals) when he scored 11:58 into the game, and he added his second of the night about five minutes later. His 686 goals leave the Washington captain just four goals behind Mario Lemieux, who is alone in 10th place overall.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Ugandan Imam discovers his newlywed wife is a man when police undresses him after 2 weeks

Dharmendra Pradhan flags off 3121st Bulk LPG Tanker Truck

After allegations, Maha orders probe into working of SARTHI

NMDC informs Steel Ministry about NMDC disinvestment rumours

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

France, Britain, Germany to trigger Iran deal dispute mechanism - diplomats

France, Britain, and Germany will on Tuesday inform the European Union on Tuesday that they are triggering a dispute mechanism in the Iran nuclear deal following renewed violations by Tehran of the 2015 accord, two European diplomats said.T...

Chhattisgarh extends leases of 4 mines to NMDC upto2035

Chhattisgarh extends leases of 4 mines to NMDC upto2035 Hyderabad, Jan 14 PTI NMDC Limited has executed and registered four of its Iron ore mining leases extension in Bailadila region of Dantewada district of Chhattisgarh. The mines...

Need India-specific data to properly implement facial recognition tech: Infosys co-founder

As India plans to roll out a nationwide facial recognition system this year, Infosys co-founder Kris Gopalakrishnan believes that the country must develop its own databases for efficient implementation of breakthrough technologies that use ...

India asks Pakistan to return its rake used in Samjhauta Express

India has asked Pakistan to return the Samjhauta Express rake lying at Wagah for the past five months, following the suspension of train services due to tense relations between the two countries after the nullification of Article 370 in Jam...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020