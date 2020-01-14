Pant suffers concussion, Rahul keeps wicket in his place during 1st ODI against Australia

Wicket-keeper batsman Rishabh Pant on Tuesday suffered a concussion, forcing K L Rahul to take his position behind the stumps during the first ODI against Australia here. "Rishabh Pant has got a concussion after being hit on his helmet while batting. K L Rahul is keeping wickets in his absence. Pant is under observation at the moment," the BCCI said in a brief statement.

Pant made 28 off 33 balls during India's 255 all out after being sent in to bat by Australia. Manish Pandey has come in as a replacement on the field for Pant.

An update on Pant is expected after the match.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

