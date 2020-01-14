Yadav, Singhania secure huge win for Meghalaya

Sanjay Yadav shone with his all-round skills while Aditya Singhania returned a 10-wicket match haul as Meghalaya hammered Mizoram by an innings and 425 runs in their Ranji Trophy Plate group fixture here on Tuesday. The left-arm spin duo of Yadav and Singhania wreaked havoc, accounting for 12 of the 13 wickets tumbling on the day to seal Meghalaya's second win of the season.

Meghalaya now have 13 points from five matches to be at sixth spot while Mizoram remained at the bottom of the table with three points from five matches. Resuming at 114 for seven in their first innings, Mizoram failed to add any run to their overnight total and were dismissed in eight balls with left-arm spinner Singhania (4/30) being the wrecker-in-chief.

Following-on, Mizoram put up yet another sloppy batting display, with Singhania grabbing 6/40 en route to his career-best match-haul of 10/70 to be bundled out for 123 in 41.1 overs. Yadav was also at his best with figures of 4/27 to complement his career-best 254 not out that had helped Meghalaya pile a huge 662/4 declared in the first innings.

Brief Scores: In Kolkata: Meghalaya 662/4 declared; 125 overs. Mizoram 114; 56.2 overs (Aditya Singhania 4/30) and following-on 123; 41.1 overs (Taruwar Kohli 77; Singhania 6/40, Sanjay Yadav 4/27). Meghalaya won by an innings and 425 runs. Points: Meghalaya 7, Mizoram 0.

In Puducherry: Goa 270 and 255; 92 overs (Snehal Kauthankar 66, Smit Patel 60, Darshan Misal 51; Sagar Trivedi 4/56). Puducherry 260 and 184; 65.4 overs (Fabid Ahmed 56; Felix Alemao 5/72). Goa won by 81 runs. Points: Goa 6, Puducherry 0. In Sovima: Nagaland 534/7 declared and 259/7 declared; 62 overs (Yogesh Takawale 73, Shrikant Mundhe 62; Akhilesh Sahani 3/91). Arunachal Pradesh 460 and 152/4; 35 overs. Match drawn. Points: Nagaland 3, Arunachal Pradesh 1.

In Chandigarh: Sikkim 264 and 69/3; 26 overs. Chandigarh 360; 97.4 overs (Gurinder Singh 99, Bipul Sharma 58, Raman Bishnoi 51, Uday Kaul 44; Iqbal Abdulla 4/89, Ishwar Chaudhary 4/105). Match drawn. Points: Chandigarh 3, Sikkim 1.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.