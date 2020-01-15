Left Menu
Army's sailing expedition from Mumbai to Okha flagged off

  PTI
  Mumbai
  Updated: 15-01-2020 14:09 IST
  Created: 15-01-2020 14:09 IST
The Indian Army Ocean Sailing Expedition from Mumbai to Okha in Gujarat was flagged off here on Wednesday. The team will be sailing in the Arabian Sea and will return to Mumbai on January 27. The 13-day exercise will test the skill of sailors on high seas, an official said.

The 43-member expedition, which includes 27 support staff, is being led by Lt Col M K Singh, assisted by Lt Col Shashikant Waghmode, Sena Medal. It comprises four more officers, two Junior Commissioned Officers and 35 other ranks from various arms and services to include Engineers, Electronic Mechanical Engineers, Signals, Sikh Light Infantry and Maratha Light Infantry troops.

The team will sail in four non-motorised Seabird class boats, supported by ground support team, which will move along the coastal land route for immediate support, the official said. The expedition was flagged off by Lt General Michael Mathews, PVSM, VSM, Commandant of the Pune-based Collegeof Military Engineering and Colonel Commandant, The Bombay Sappers and Brigadier M J Kumar, Sena Medal, Commandant, Bombay Engineer Group and Centre at Kirkee, the official said.

