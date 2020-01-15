Army's sailing expedition from Mumbai to Okha flagged off

The Indian Army Ocean Sailing Expedition from Mumbai to Okha in Gujarat was flagged off here on Wednesday. The team will be sailing in the Arabian Sea and will return to Mumbai on January 27. The 13-day exercise will test the skill of sailors on high seas, an official said.

The 43-member expedition, which includes 27 support staff, is being led by Lt Col M K Singh, assisted by Lt Col Shashikant Waghmode, Sena Medal. It comprises four more officers, two Junior Commissioned Officers and 35 other ranks from various arms and services to include Engineers, Electronic Mechanical Engineers, Signals, Sikh Light Infantry and Maratha Light Infantry troops.

The team will sail in four non-motorised Seabird class boats, supported by ground support team, which will move along the coastal land route for immediate support, the official said. The expedition was flagged off by Lt General Michael Mathews, PVSM, VSM, Commandant of the Pune-based Collegeof Military Engineering and Colonel Commandant, The Bombay Sappers and Brigadier M J Kumar, Sena Medal, Commandant, Bombay Engineer Group and Centre at Kirkee, the official said.

PTI VT VT VT.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.