Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kohli picks maiden India call-up day favourite career moment

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 15-01-2020 14:36 IST
  • |
  • Created: 15-01-2020 14:36 IST
Kohli picks maiden India call-up day favourite career moment

He has many a milestones in what has been a stellar career so far but India captain Virat Kohli on Wednesday said his favourite career moment will always be the day he was picked for the national team back in 2008. The 31-year-old dasher, who is currently the world No.1 in both the Test and ODI formats, was speaking at an 'Audi' launch event here.

"...for me, the moment that will always be very dear to me or special is the day that I got selected in the Indian team. I was at home with my mother, watching news, I was getting no information from anywhere and as my name flashed I had no idea what to do," Kohli recalled in response to a query. "I went berserk, there was no synchronisation. I didn't know whether to sit, stand, run or jump...I think that is one moment that I would multiply eight times any day and replay it," he said.

A prodigal talent, Kohli was captain of the Under-19 World Cup winning team that same year and within months made the senior squad breakthrough. "...when you are playing for the national team, tournaments or series become achievements, they become accomplishments. But something that you work hard for as an eight-year-old starting to play cricket to representing your country -- that is a feeling you can't replicate," he said.

"The starting point stands out for me because it gives you clarity, vision and motivation and also because it keeps me grounded and reminds me where I'm from," he added. The prolific batsman has more than 11,000 ODI runs and has a Test accumulation of over 7,000. He averages more than 50 in all three formats of the game and is widely considered one of the best to have ever picked up the bat.

He has a combined 70 hundreds in Test and ODI formats.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Philippines: Thousands refuse to evacuate even as Taal volcano roars

Windows 7 support ends today: What to do next?

Khartoum: Gunshots at Sudan's intelligence service buildings after employees sacked

IoT Tech Expo Global 2020: Discover The Entire IoT Ecosystem and Innovations

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

Execution of Nirbhaya convicts won't take place on Jan 22: Standing Counsel for Tihar Jail authorities

Standing Counsel for Tihar Jail authorities Advocate Rahul Mehra on Wednesday said that the execution of convicts in the 2012 Nirbhaya gang-rape and murder case will not take place on January 22. He further stated that the fate of a death c...

Many AAP candidates charged with corruption, rape & other offences: BJP leader

BJP leader Vijay Goel on Wednesday said the AAPs list of candidates for the Delhi assembly election contradicted Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwals assertion that corruption, crime, character and communalism were non-negotiable for him. Goel c...

Alde Medi, leader in the Pharmaceutical Industry is now in Africa

New Delhi India, Jan 15 ANINewsVoir In this modern age, where everything comes adulterated, medicines are also of no exception. It has become highly difficult to find genuine medicines and treatments for the common man. Alde Medi Impex Ltd....

Mysuru Bar Association not to provide legal help to woman who raised 'Free Kashmir' placard

Mysuru Bar Association said that it will not represent the woman, Nalini, who had raised Free Kashmir placard at a protest held in Mysuru University on January 8, according to President S Anand Kumar on Wednesday.Our members submitted a req...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020