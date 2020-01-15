Left Menu
Development News Edition

Olympics-Strong voices like Megan Rapinoe's are good for sport-German athlete body chief

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 15-01-2020 22:10 IST
  • |
  • Created: 15-01-2020 22:10 IST
Olympics-Strong voices like Megan Rapinoe's are good for sport-German athlete body chief

Athletes are not just sports role models and should speak out about social and political issues just like U.S. soccer player Megan Rapinoe at last year's World Cup, the CEO of independent German athletes' association Athleten Deutschland said.

Johannes Herber said on Wednesday the International Olympic Committee's Rule 50 which banned any political messages at Olympic venues or medal ceremonies at this year's Tokyo Olympics, to avoid turning the Games into a political tool, was robbing the world of interesting voices. "I understand the IOC argument that it does not want to turn the Games into a competition of political messages," he told Reuters. "Some countries are very sensitive an even a minor message could provoke emotions.

"But athletes influence many people around the world, especially young people. I cannot wish for more than to have athletes who deliver amazing performances on the field of play but are also engaged socially with an opinion. "Think of how strongly Megan Rapinoe has spoken out in favour of minority rights. It is sad to have such a chance taken away (by Rule 50)."

Rapinoe has been a prominent supporter for LGBT rights and equal pay, having been part of the team that sued U.S. soccer last year over gender discrimination. The Ballon d'Or winner has also been a vocal critic of U.S. President Donald Trump and famously declared that the team wouldn't "go to the (expletive) White House," prior to the squad winning their second successive world title last year.

"Political opinion does not always have to be divisive, think of the environment or equality. To show youngsters that you can be both an athlete and also make a difference," Herber said. HIGHER REVENUES

Herber also wants a discussion on revenue sharing for athletes after Germans scored a major victory a year ago with the German Cartel Office saying the IOC and the German Olympic Sports Confederation (DOSB) were subject to existing competition laws. They would, as a consequence, need to grant more rights for promotional activities ahead of and during the Games. Several other countries, including the United States and Britain, have followed and somewhat relaxed restrictions.

In essence, athletes will be able to have greater freedom to maximise their income from the huge exposure the Olympics bring. "Overall it was a very positive development," told Reuters. "There now needs to be clarity what exactly this means. We must now use in Tokyo this potential that has been created by this decision."

The IOC says the redistribution of more than 90% of its multi-billion dollar revenues is vital for many athletes, federations and national Olympic Committees with limited resources. "I still believe that we have to reach that point (of a great share of revenues for athletes)," Herber said. "Or at least have a serious discussion about it. Are there ways to have athletes receive a bigger share without compromising the solidarity model?"

Russia will also be in the focus in Tokyo as the nation faces another Olympic exclusion over its widespread doping system across many sports. It is waiting for a decision by the Court of Arbitration for Sport over the four-year ban imposed by the World Anti-Doping Agency in December.

"Our members want the process to start as soon as possible," Herber said. "Beyond that only those Russian athletes should compete in Tokyo who are proven to be clean and are not mentioned in any of the doping reports. "With our board we reached the conclusion that we are an athletes' association and we have to be on the side of athletes and that those who are not accused of wrongdoing should be able to compete."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Philippines: Thousands refuse to evacuate even as Taal volcano roars

I was not hiding, covered my face to protect myself from cold, says JNU violence suspect

Windows 7 support ends today: What to do next?

Khartoum: Gunshots at Sudan's intelligence service buildings after employees sacked

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 3-U.S. backs Brazil for OECD membership ahead of Argentina

The United States change of stance to support Brazils bid to join the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development OECD ahead of Argentina was welcomed by the Brazilian government on Tuesday. The U.S. governments plans, after havin...

UPDATE 4-Trump foe Schiff to head Democratic prosecution team at impeachment trial

Democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives on Wednesday unveiled a seven-member team to prosecute President Donald Trump at his Senate impeachment trial, headed by a former federal prosecutor who has become a nemesis of the Republican p...

Maha police to organise international marathon in Mumbai

In a first in the country, Maharashtra Police would be organising an international marathon in Mumbai on February 9. Around 15,000 runners are expected to take part in the marathon, officials said. A state police force is organising an int...

NSA discovers serious bug in Microsoft Windows 10

In a rare instance, the National Security Agency NSA discovered and reported a major bug in Microsoft Windows 10 that could have left millions of computers vulnerable to attack.According to Wired, the bug was in Microsofts CryptoAPI service...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020