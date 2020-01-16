Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cricket-NZ's Bennett recalled for India series

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Wellington
  • |
  • Updated: 16-01-2020 04:19 IST
  • |
  • Created: 16-01-2020 04:17 IST
Cricket-NZ's Bennett recalled for India series

Hamish Bennett has been recalled to New Zealand's squad for the first time in almost three years for the five-match Twenty20 series against India due to injuries to Trent Boult, Matt Henry and Lockie Ferguson. The 32-year-old Bennett has not played for New Zealand since a one-day international against Bangladesh in 2017. He has yet to play a Twenty20 international.

Boult (hand), Henry (thumb) and Ferguson (calf) were all injured in New Zealand's 3-0 test series loss to Australia. "We're delighted to have Hamish back in the fold for what will be a huge series against India," selector Gavin Larsen said in a statement on Thursday.

"We all know he brings good pace and bounce but it's the clever variations he's added that make him such a well-rounded T20 bowler." Captain Kane Williamson returns to the Twenty20 squad after he missed the series against England in November because of a hip injury while batsman Tom Bruce and all-rounder Colin de Grandhomme will share the series.

De Grandhomme will play the first two games in Auckland and third in Hamilton, with Bruce available for the matches in Wellington and Mt. Maunganui. All-rounder Jimmy Neesham, who suffered a thigh injury in domestic Twenty20 matches, has also missed out on the squad but has been named in a New Zealand A side to play India A in three one-day matches.

The first match of the Twenty20 series is at Eden Park on Jan. 24, with the final game in Mt. Maunganui on Feb. 2 before a three-match one-day series and two tests. New Zealand Twenty20 squad: Kane Williamson (captain), Hamish Bennett, Tom Bruce (games 4-5), Colin de Grandhomme (games 1-3), Martin Guptill, Scott Kuggeleijn, Daryl Mitchell, Colin Munro, Ross Taylor, Blair Tickner, Mitchell Santner, Tim Seifert, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

I was not hiding, covered my face to protect myself from cold, says JNU violence suspect

UPDATE 9-Democrats add last-minute evidence to Trump impeachment case before Senate trial

PMC Bank scam: HC sets up panel for sale of HDIL assets

Song Joong-Ki-Song Hye-Kyo: Know Descendants of the Sun’s actors’ projects in 2020

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

Tennis-Poor air could hit players hard in long matches at Australian Open - Evert

Tennis great Chris Evert said player health is a serious concern heading into this years Australian Open where poor air quality could hit competitors hard in longer matches amid the devastating bushfires that have engulfed the country.With ...

Egypt arrests 4 in raid on Turkish news agency

Istanbul, Jan 16 AFP Egypt arrested four employees of Turkish state news agency Anadolu on Wednesday after a raid on its Cairo office at a time of rising tensions between the regional rivals, the agency said. Following the raid on Tuesday, ...

FACTBOX-Trump impeachment: What happens next?

The Democratic-led U.S. House of Representatives voted Wednesday to send formal impeachment charges against President Donald Trump to the Senate, where Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has said he would help acquit his fellow Republican at a...

UPDATE 1-Britain to commit 2 bln pounds to new Northern Irish government

The British government said on Wednesday it will provide 2 billion pounds 2.6 billion to support the newly restored Northern Ireland government.The UK Government will provide a 2 billion pound injection of financial support to the new North...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020