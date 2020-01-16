Left Menu
Team India's Superfan Charulata Patel dies at 87; BCCI offers condolences

Image Credit: ANI

Team India's Superfan Charulata Patel who as seen cheering for the team India during World Cup 2019 passes away on January 13 at the age of 87. Charulata Patel's Instagram account, cricket.daadi, confirmed the news of her passing away.

BCCI took Twitter to pay tribute and wrote, "Team India's Superfan Charulata Patel Ji will always remain in our hearts and her passion for the game will keep motivating us. May her soul rest in peace."

Indian Skipper Virat Kohli meets Charulata Patel in 2019 during World Cup and penned a message for the Superfan, "Dear Charulata Ji, it is so inspiring to see your love and passion for our team and I hope you enjoy the games with your family," Kohli had written to Charulata Patel."

Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan took Twitter and wrote, "RIP Charulata Patel Ji .. Will always remember your passion for the game. Thank you for your unconditional love and support."

