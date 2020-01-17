Left Menu
Development News Edition

Yastremska downs Sabalenka for Adelaide finals place

  • PTI
  • |
  • Adelaide
  • |
  • Updated: 17-01-2020 09:25 IST
  • |
  • Created: 17-01-2020 09:20 IST
Yastremska downs Sabalenka for Adelaide finals place
Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Ukraine's Dayana Yastremska defeated her third top 20 opponent in a row to make the Adelaide International finals with a 6-4, 7-6 (7/4) win over Aryna Sabalenka on Friday. The 19-year-old's blitzed world number 20 Donna Vekic in the quarter-finals of the Memorial Drive tournament a day after 18th-ranked Angelique Kerber retired from their match with back pain from a set down.

Yastremska, ranked 24th, will play for the fourth title of her career on Saturday against either Australian world number one Ashleign Barty or American Danielle Collins. "I'm pretty happy, this new season is off to a good start," Yastremska said after defeating Sabalenka of Belarus for their third match in as many meetings.

"I'm just doing my job on court, playing my game. I do what I can on court. "I feel confidence heading to the Australian Open." Yastremska broke once per set while losing her own service once in the 106-minute showdown.

She finished on a third match point in the tiebreaker as Sabalenka hit the net on a return. Yastremska claimed two WTA trophies last season at Strasbourg and Hua Hin, Thailand.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Delete these 17 dangerous Android apps hiding on your phone

Alex Gonzaga engaged? Youtube star takes internet by storm with new pictures

Estonia: EIB signs EUR 50m debt facility with ride-hailing app Bolt

Atomic Energy Department, DST to hold science exhibition 'Vigyan Samagam'

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sustainable Fashion: UNDP wants you to wear properly to reduce Global Warming 

The experts have estimated that the amount of water used to prepare one pair of jeans and a T shirt is sufficient for a person to drink for 13 years....

World Economic Forum suggests 8 Education Models for Future Schools

In a report released on January 14, the World Economic Forum WEF has also picked two examples for each model from throughout the world. The WEF has emphasized that these schools systems would be crucial for Forth Industrial Revolution.&#160...

Bitterness before US-China Trade Deal on Wednesday

Both the superpowers are going to sign Phase 1 of the US-China Trade Deal on Wednesday. The stock markets are hovering on all time high but the questions are being raised on sustainability of the deal as spat continue between them on severa...

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

Videos

Latest News

Australia town mourns volunteer firefighter fallen in bushfires

Firefighters, family and the small Australian town of Holbrook hailed fallen volunteer firefighter Samuel McPaul a hero in a solemn funeral on Friday, as long awaited rains started to extinguish some of the deadly bushfires raging for month...

Michael Vaughan says India lacks power in engine room

Former England skipper Michael Vaughan on Friday let it rip at the Indian cricket team and said the side lacks engine room and their vulnerability in the middle order is there for everyone to see. He also pointed out how India has not been ...

Ingram’s 49 points lead Pelicans to wild OT win over Jazz

Brandon Ingram scored a career-high 49 points and won a shootout with Donovan Mitchell as the host New Orleans Pelicans ended the Utah Jazzs 10-game winning streak with a 138-132 overtime victory Thursday night. Ingram made five free throws...

21 killed in Idlib following airstrike by Assad govt

At least 21 people were killed in Syrias rebel-held Idlib province following an air raid by President Bashar al-Assad government and its Russian allies. The strikes were launched on Thursday defying a new ceasefire agreement brokered by Tur...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020