Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mumbai City beat Bengaluru FC 2-0 to brighten chance of top-4 finish

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 17-01-2020 21:57 IST
  • |
  • Created: 17-01-2020 21:57 IST
Mumbai City beat Bengaluru FC 2-0 to brighten chance of top-4 finish

Mumbai City gave their hopes of a top-four finish a big boost with a 2-0 win against Bengaluru FC in an Indian Super League clash here at the Mumbai Football Arena on Friday. Defensive mistakes cost Bengaluru dear and helped Mumbai's cause as Modou Sougou (13th) took advantage of Gurpreet Singh Sandhu's error to give his team the lead.

A poor header by Harmanjot Khabra back to his keeper allowed Amine Chermiti (55th) to score the second goal and put the result beyond doubt. With 19 points after 13 games, Mumbai are fifth in the points table and only two points behind fourth-placed Odisha FC.

Bengaluru could have climbed to the top of the table with a win but the defeat has left them in second spot with 22 points. The visitors put out an early warning when Ashique Kuruniyan decided to dribble inside from the right flank in the 11th minute. The winger beat a couple of defenders on his way towards the edge of the box but his final effort was blocked away for a corner.

Mumbai City had the better of the early exchanges and broke the deadlock two minutes later. Bengaluru goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu misjudged the flight of a long ball from Rowllin Borges towards the edge of the box. With the keeper off his line, Modou Sougou headed the ball into an empty net and gave Mumbai the lead.

While Bengaluru saw more of the ball after going behind, it was the hosts who continued to threaten. A Diego Carlos long-range strike had the Bengaluru defence in trouble again. The shot was blocked and Sougou got to the loose ball but his weak shot from close-range was punched out by Gurpreet to deny Mumbai their second goal.

Sunil Chhetri thought he had equalised for Bengaluru when he beat Amridner Singh at the near post with a fierce shot but he was adjudged to have strayed offside in the buildup. Bengaluru started the second half on the front foot but allowed Mumbai to double their lead from another individual blunder 10 minutes after the restart.

Borges' lob into the box was headed straight to Amine Chermiti by Harmanjot Khabra. The poor defensive header allowed the striker to take a touch and slot the ball past a hapless Gurpreet. With chances drying up for the visitors in the final third, Carles Cuadrat made his third and final change, handing Deshorn Brown his ISL debut after the hour-mark. But even the Jamaican striker struggled to make an impact.

Mumbai City continued to be on top and contained the Bengaluru frontline to good effect. The defending champions were unable to create anything in and around the box and allowed Mumbai City to ease to a crucial victory at home.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

AAI to invest Rs 25,000 crore on infra upgradation: Chairman Arvind Singh

Delete these 17 dangerous Android apps hiding on your phone

Alex Gonzaga engaged? Youtube star takes internet by storm with new pictures

Registration for Online Youth Parliament Programme extended to 28 Feb

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

SDG2030: Challenges of technological applications in advancing Global Goals

Application of contemporary and future information technologies may go milestones in advancing sustainable development goals SDGs provided the challenges are overcome and implementation is ensured....

Sustainable Fashion: UNDP wants you to wear properly to reduce Global Warming 

The experts have estimated that the amount of water used to prepare one pair of jeans and a T shirt is sufficient for a person to drink for 13 years....

World Economic Forum suggests 8 Education Models for Future Schools

In a report released on January 14, the World Economic Forum WEF has also picked two examples for each model from throughout the world. The WEF has emphasized that these schools systems would be crucial for Forth Industrial Revolution.&#160...

Bitterness before US-China Trade Deal on Wednesday

Both the superpowers are going to sign Phase 1 of the US-China Trade Deal on Wednesday. The stock markets are hovering on all time high but the questions are being raised on sustainability of the deal as spat continue between them on severa...

Videos

Latest News

NCW chief hopes Feb 1 the final date for Nirbhaya convicts' execution

National Commission for Women NCW chairperson Rekha Sharma on Friday said she hoped that February 1 is the final date for the execution of the Nirbhaya gang-rape and murder convicts. I hope that this will be the final date because three con...

Maha BJP chief questions 'mega bharti', ticket distribution

Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrakant Patil took an apparent swipe at some of his colleagues by claiming the mass induction of leaders from other outfits had diluted the culture of the saffron party. The BJP, which seemed to be in a comfortabl...

U.S. eases firearms export rules, officials say

U.S. firearms makers will be able within days to export as much as 20 more guns, including assault rifles and ammunition, under rules the Trump administration announced on Friday.The change, which had been contemplated for more than a decad...

UPDATE 1-Canada says black boxes from Iran crash should be sent to France

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Friday urged Iran to send the flight and cockpit data recorders from a crashed jet to France for analysis and said the first remains of victims should soon arrive back in Canada.Trudeau told a news ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020