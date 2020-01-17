Left Menu
Don't change something for sake of change: Raman on plan to tinker with Test format

  • PTI
  • Chennai
  • Updated: 17-01-2020 22:11 IST
  • Created: 17-01-2020 22:11 IST
Former India batsman and current head coach of the national women's team W V Raman on Friday said that the debate about the shortening of Test cricket to four days has no rationale behind it. "I think if you are going to bring in any change there has to be some rationale. Just to try and change for the sake of change I don't think it is worth it," Raman said, referring to the ongoing debate about tinkering with the traditional format.

"It is all about timing in life, when this talk is going on there was a fantastic last day's cricket which provided a result. So it is going to be tough for the apex body to do something about it," he said. Raman was speaking at the launch of his book "The Winning Sixer" here and referred to the recent England-South Africa Test match, which was decided in the final session on the fifth day.

India skipper Virat Kohli, legendary Sachin Tendulakar and Australian greats Ricky Ponting and Steve Waugh have all advised against tinkering with the traditional format. Asked who his inspiration was to take up cricket, Raman said it would be tough to pinpoint any individual, adding he had got into the game by sheer accident.

"It is a tough question. At that time, most kids used to play cricket. Nobody inspired me to take up cricket. My getting into cricket just happened by sheer accident. I can't simply say some name for the sake of saying," he said. Asked why his book dwells more on leadership than cricket, the former India player said he felt there was no point writing about the game and there was need for leadership in all walks of life.

"No point writing about cricket. Personal stories... is only your perspective. At times you may not provide the right angle because there is a perspective from every angle. You have necessity for leadership in any walk of life and for you to exhibit leadership qualities," he added. Tamil Nadu player Abhinav Mukund and former India opener Krishnamachari Srinath were also present.

