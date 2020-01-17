Left Menu
Development News Edition

Dhawan hit on rib-cage but is "doing fine"

  • PTI
  • |
  • Rajkot
  • |
  • Updated: 17-01-2020 22:47 IST
  • |
  • Created: 17-01-2020 22:47 IST
Dhawan hit on rib-cage but is "doing fine"

Senior India opener Shikhar Dhawan was hit on the rib cage by a Pat Cummins bouncer while batting in the second ODI against Australia, here on Friday. While Dhawan didn't take the field for the entire duration of the Australian innings, the Indian team management is confident that he will be available for the final ODI in Bengaluru.

IT couldn't be ascertained whether Dhawan has had a precautionary scan to detect the extent of injury. Incidentally, it was a Cummins bouncer in the first game that had left Rishabh Pant concussed and out of the second match after being rushed to hospital for a precautionary CT scan.

"Shikhar Dhawan got hit on the rib-cage on his right side. He will not be taking the field today. Yuzvendra Chahal is in as his substitute," a BCCI stated during interval. However the word from team management after the match was that Dhawan is "doing fine" and there is no problems as such.

Dhawan was hit in the 10th over of the Indian innings. While he was in considerable pain and needed medical attention, he decided to carry on batting, scoring a fluent 96 in India's total of 340 for six. Ironically, it was against Australia in the World Cup that Dhawan had sustained a fractured thumb after being hit by a rising delivery from Nathan Coulter-Nile.

Call it a coincidence, Dhawan was also the top-scorer in that game when he scored 117 in India's easy victory. But the fractured thumb ruled him out of the tournament for good and was out for two months. He came back against West Indies and had a lean patch before sustaining a deep cut on his knee during a Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy game. He had to be rushed to a medical facility where he required 27 stitches and was out for another month.

The left-hander made a comeback in the domestic cricket, scoring a hundred for Delhi against Hyderabad in a Ranji Trophy game in seaming conditions. Just when he got his mojo back with three successive half-centuries, the 34-year-old is now facing another injury scare.

It is expected that Dhawan will be taken for a precautionary scan to detect if he has had a rib fracture which could mean another lengthy break from the game.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

AAI to invest Rs 25,000 crore on infra upgradation: Chairman Arvind Singh

Delete these 17 dangerous Android apps hiding on your phone

Alex Gonzaga engaged? Youtube star takes internet by storm with new pictures

Registration for Online Youth Parliament Programme extended to 28 Feb

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

SDG2030: Challenges of technological applications in advancing Global Goals

Application of contemporary and future information technologies may go milestones in advancing sustainable development goals SDGs provided the challenges are overcome and implementation is ensured....

Sustainable Fashion: UNDP wants you to wear properly to reduce Global Warming 

The experts have estimated that the amount of water used to prepare one pair of jeans and a T shirt is sufficient for a person to drink for 13 years....

World Economic Forum suggests 8 Education Models for Future Schools

In a report released on January 14, the World Economic Forum WEF has also picked two examples for each model from throughout the world. The WEF has emphasized that these schools systems would be crucial for Forth Industrial Revolution.&#160...

Bitterness before US-China Trade Deal on Wednesday

Both the superpowers are going to sign Phase 1 of the US-China Trade Deal on Wednesday. The stock markets are hovering on all time high but the questions are being raised on sustainability of the deal as spat continue between them on severa...

Videos

Latest News

IOA seeks details from RFI over suspension of Dattu Bhokanal

The Indian Olympic Association IOA has asked the RFI to provide details with regard to the decision to suspend rower Dattu Bhokanal. IOA president Narinder Dhruv Batra in his letter to Rowing Federation of India RFI president Rajlaxmi Singh...

Malls, pubs to be open 24/7 in some Mumbai areas from Jan 26

Maharashtra Tourism Minister Aaditya Thackeray on Friday said shops, restaurants, malls, and pubs will remain open 24 hours on an experimental basis in a few areas of Mumbai from January 26The areas where these establishments will remain op...

Car-as-a-Marketplace: A Transaction Centre on Wheels

&#160;In-car commerce, or the Car-as-a-Marketplace concept, promises to profoundly transform the universe of transactions through the enablement of in-car shopping and reservations while on the go.Are you curious about how the future of in-...

Delhi polls: AAP leaders Gahlot, Atishi, others file nominations on Friday

Delhi minister Kailash Gahlot, senior AAP leader Atishi who unsuccessfully fought the Lok Sabha elections last year, and several other members of the party on Friday filed their nominations ahead of the February 8 assembly polls, officials ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020