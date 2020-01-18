Left Menu
BCCI: Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma are progressing well

The Board of Cricket Control in India (BCCI) on Saturday provided an update on Shikar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma's injury that both cricketers were progressing well.

BCCI logo. Image Credit: ANI

The Board of Cricket Control in India (BCCI) on Saturday provided an update on Shikar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma's injury that both cricketers were progressing well. "Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma are progressing well. Their recovery is being closely monitored and a call on their participation in the final ODI will be taken tomorrow before the match," BCCI said in a statement.

During the second T20I, Dhawan was injured after he was hit on the right rib-cage. He played a match-winning knock of 96 runs off 90 balls. Rohit was injured on the boundary during the Australian run chase. The right-hand batsman was involved in the first-wicket stand of 81 runs with Dhawan and scored 42 runs in 44 balls.

On Friday, India defeated Australia in the second ODI by 36 runs at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot, Gujarat. Indian bowlers bundled out the visitors for 304. Earlier, after being put in to bat first, the hosts posted a massive score of 340 runs.

With this win, India leveled the three-match series 1-1 after losing the first game by 10 wickets in Mumbai. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

