Want to emulate Rohit Sharma, says Ahsan Ali

Ahead of his debut in T20I series against Bangladesh, Ahsan Ali said 'Rohit Sharma is my favourite cricketer and I want to emulate his performances as an opener' here on Saturday. "Rohit Sharma is my favourite cricketer and I want to emulate his performances as an opener. I want to make a big impression on my debut," Cricketpakistan.com.pk quoted Ali as saying.

Apart from Ali, Haris Rauf and Amad Ali have also got their maiden call for the Bangladesh series. While Shoaib Malik and Mohammad Hafeez have returned to the Pakistan side for the upcoming series. The 26-year-old said that it will be a dream to play in front of the home crowd in series against Bangladesh, which is going to very challenging.

"Bangladesh is a tough opposition and it will be a competitive series against them. Every cricketer dreams to play in front of his home crowd. I hope crowd comes in big numbers and support us," he said. Ali said that since he has played close games in Pakistan Super League so there is no pressure on him.

"I am not under any pressure since I have already played pressure games in the Pakistan Super League," he added. Pakistan will play three T20Is, one ODI and two Test matches against Pakistan. The proposed T20Is series will be held in Lahore on January 23, 25 and 27.

The first Test will kick off from February 7 in Rawalpindi followed by one ODI match on April 3 in Karachi. The Final Test is slated for Karachi from April 5. (ANI)

