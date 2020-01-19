Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mumbai Marathon: Srinu Bugatha, Sudha Singh win Indian Elite Full Marathon

Srinu Bugatha and Sudha Singh won the Indian Elite Full Marathon Men's and Women's category respectively in the 17th edition of the Tata Mumbai Marathon here on Sunday.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Mumbai (Maharashtra)
  • |
  • Updated: 19-01-2020 11:27 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-01-2020 11:27 IST
Mumbai Marathon: Srinu Bugatha, Sudha Singh win Indian Elite Full Marathon
Srinu Bugatha (Photo/ Tata Mumbai Marathon Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Srinu Bugatha and Sudha Singh won the Indian Elite Full Marathon Men's and Women's category respectively in the 17th edition of the Tata Mumbai Marathon here on Sunday. "Srinu Bugatha or Srinu Bugatti? Srinu finishes on and clocks a faster time at #TMM2020 for Indian Elite Full Marathon Men's category," Tata Mumbai Marathon tweeted.

Ethiopia's Amane Beriso finished at the top in the International Elite Full Marathon Women's category. Earlier today, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray flagged off Dream Run, a 5.9 kilometres race and a non-timed fun run. All Dream Run finishers will get a finisher medal after the race.

Actor Rahul Bose is also participating in the Dream Run. Lyricist Gulzar was also present with the children during the run. In the 17th edition of the Tata Mumbai Marathon, more than 55,000 runners will take part in the different events. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Actor Shabana Azmi injured in car accident on Mumbai: Police

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 10 synopsis revealed, What you can see on Jan 21

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The Sims 5 may arrive based on recent EA’s tweet, new stuff pack Tiny Living launched

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

SDG2030: Challenges of technological applications in advancing Global Goals

Application of contemporary and future information technologies may go milestones in advancing sustainable development goals SDGs provided the challenges are overcome and implementation is ensured....

Sustainable Fashion: UNDP wants you to wear properly to reduce Global Warming 

The experts have estimated that the amount of water used to prepare one pair of jeans and a T shirt is sufficient for a person to drink for 13 years....

World Economic Forum suggests 8 Education Models for Future Schools

In a report released on January 14, the World Economic Forum WEF has also picked two examples for each model from throughout the world. The WEF has emphasized that these schools systems would be crucial for Forth Industrial Revolution.&#160...

Videos

Latest News

More a dream than a reality: Nicole Kidman on 'Big Little Lies' S3

Uncertainty is looming large over the third season of Big Little Lies as actor-producer Nicole Kidman says its possibility is currently more of a dream than a reality. In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, the 52-year-old Oscar winner...

NHL roundup: Ovechkin leads Caps with 2nd straight hat trick

Alexander Ovechkin recorded a hat trick to pass Hall of Famer Mario Lemieux for 10th place and tie Steve Yzerman for ninth place on the NHLs all-time goals list and the Washington Capitals rallied for a 6-4 victory over the host New York Is...

Govt to stop substitutable coal import; can go for auction of 100 fully explored new blocks: Joshi

Union minister Pralhad Joshi on Sunday said the Centre will stop the substitutable import of coal in the next three to four years and can go for auction of 100 fully explored blocks. The statement assumes significance in view of recent deve...

Phone addiction linked to loneliness, may make students anxious about tests: Study

Students who use digital technology excessively are less motivated to engage with their studies and are more anxious about tests, according to a study which says the effects may be worsened by increased feelings of loneliness. As part of th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020