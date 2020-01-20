Chiefs' Jones, Titans' Humphries active for AFC title game

Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Chris Jones will suit up in Sunday's AFC Championship Game against the visiting Tennessee Titans. Jones was not named among the inactive players released prior to game time. He has been nursing a calf injury that kept him out of the Chiefs' 51-31 victory over the Houston Texans in last weekend's AFC divisional-round game in Kansas City.

The 25-year-old Jones, who led the Chiefs with nine sacks this season, has recorded 31 over the past three campaigns. Jones had 34 tackles in the regular season and would also serve as an anchor to the run defense against Derrick Henry. The Titans' powerful running back has rushed for 377 yards on 64 carries in two playoff wins.

Running back LeSean McCoy, quarterback Matt Moore, cornerback Morris Claiborne, linebacker Darron Lee and offensive linemen Ryan Hunter, Jackson Barton and Andrew Wylie were all listed as inactive for Kansas City. Tennessee wide receiver Adam Humphries, who hasn't played since Week 13 due to an ankle injury, was listed as active for Sunday's contest. Humphries, 26, had 37 catches for 374 yards and two touchdowns in 12 games this season.

Fellow wide receivers Rashard Davis, Darius Jennings and Cody Hollister, as well as offensive guard Kevin Pamphile, linebacker Reggie Gilbert and defensive tackles Isaiah Mack and Joey Ivie, were listed as inactive for the Titans.

